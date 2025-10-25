Baseball

MLB in brief: Bo Bichette’s jersey | Red Sox love Kyle Schwarber
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Bo Bichette's jersey

He pays tribute to Vladdy and the Expos.

Red Sox love Kyle Schwarber

If he becomes a free agent, the club will try to pick him up.

Don Mattingly retired?

Won't confirm if he'll leave baseball after the World Series.

The importance of Japan

Beating the Dodgers would send quite a message to free agents in Japan from the Blue Jays.

Gambling is the talk of the town

Athletes need to watch their backs.

Salary cap

The Players' Association doesn't want it.

The Trevor Story case

Will the player get out of his contract? It's safe to assume not.

Tyler Glasnow on Monday

And Shohei Ohtani will pitch on Tuesday.

This content was created with the help of AI.

