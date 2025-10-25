Baseball

Bo Bichette will not be in the starting lineup tonight
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Bo Bichette will not be in the starting lineup tonight
Credit: MLBTR

After playing on the second cushion last night, on the heels of Game 1 of the World Series, Bo Bichette won't be starting tonight's Game 2, scheduled for 8pm at Toronto's Rogers Centre.

He will start on the bench.

This means that manager John Schneider preferred to rest his veteran, who played defensively yesterday and had missed every game since September 6 before that.

However, I expect Bichette to come to bat later in the game – unless it's a one-sided duel like yesterday for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa might not finish the game. And if the manager doesn't want to send Bichette out defensively, he could simply send out Davis Schneider or send Addison Barger back into the infield to get Myles Straw on board.

George Springer will still be the hitter of choice, unsurprisingly.

Note also that the Blue Jays have decided that Max Scherzer will pitch Game #3 of the World Series. Shane Bieber, on the other hand, will be the starter for game #4, as the manager wanted to give him an extra day off.

Chris Bassitt has blister problems, but can still pitch tonight if needed.

PMLB
  • Brandon Hyde interviewed for Nationals manager position.

  • Toronto fans love “DAAAA Yankees lose” by Big Papi.

This content was created with the help of AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!