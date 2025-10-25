Bo Bichette will not be in the starting lineup tonight

After playing on the second cushion last night, on the heels of Game 1 of the World Series, Bo Bichette won't be starting tonight's Game 2, scheduled for 8pm at Toronto's Rogers Centre.

He will start on the bench.

Yamamoto and Gausman go head-to-head in Game 2 pic.twitter.com/olmSTHSnS5 – Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 25, 2025

This means that manager John Schneider preferred to rest his veteran, who played defensively yesterday and had missed every game since September 6 before that.

However, I expect Bichette to come to bat later in the game – unless it's a one-sided duel like yesterday for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa might not finish the game. And if the manager doesn't want to send Bichette out defensively, he could simply send out Davis Schneider or send Addison Barger back into the infield to get Myles Straw on board.

George Springer will still be the hitter of choice, unsurprisingly.

Note also that the Blue Jays have decided that Max Scherzer will pitch Game #3 of the World Series. Shane Bieber, on the other hand, will be the starter for game #4, as the manager wanted to give him an extra day off.

Chris Bassitt has blister problems, but can still pitch tonight if needed.

Game 3 in LA – Max Scherzer

Game 4 in LA – Shane Bieber #WorldSeries #BlueJays John Schneider wanted to give Bieber an extra day, and feels confident with two veterans pitching on the road . – Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) October 25, 2025

