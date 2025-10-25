All signs point to Jakub Dobes playing tonight

Ahead of tonight's 7pm game against the Vancouver Canucks, we were wondering which goaltender the Canadiens would be sending into the fray.

Well, all indications point to Jakub Dobes getting the start tonight.

Samuel Montembeault practiced as an extra this morning, along with Marc Del Gaizo and Joshua Roy.

That would make 3 starts for Dobes in 4 games. #CH https://t.co/kD3nt8KGLS – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) October 25, 2025

Dobes would get his third start in four games, which makes sense given the recent performances of both goalies.

Dobes has been on fire, while Monty has been struggling since the start of the season.