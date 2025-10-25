Alexander Zharovsky rolls at the same pace as Ivan Demidov in his KHL debut

Ivan Demidov has been blowing everyone away since the start of his rookie season, as he really shows off the full extent of his talent with some magnificent play.

We knew he'd be good, because we saw him develop and dominate in the KHL last season, and we just couldn't wait for him to arrive in Montreal.

Demidov's rate of production for an 18-year-old KHL rookie was mind-boggling, but now another Habs prospect is doing the same.

Alexander Zharovsky, drafted 34th overall by the CH in the last NHL Entry Draft, is easily matching Ivan Demidov's pace in his first ten KHL games.

The 18-year-old Zharovsky makes Demidov's exploits last season look normal and easy.

At the start of 2025-26 season, Alexander Zharovsky matches the scoring pace of 2025 KHL Rookie of the Year – Ivan Demidov. pic.twitter.com/l8uhX0hn4n – KHL (@khl_eng) October 25, 2025

After ten games, Zharovsky has eight points, just like Demidov last season.

That's really quite impressive, especially considering Demidov was producing at an extraordinary rate for his age, which even earned him Rookie of the Year honors.

Well, if Zharovsky keeps this up, he too could very well win KHL Rookie of the Year.

And for now, the Habs prospect shows no signs of slowing down, as he scored another goal today, when he scored a superb powerplay goal.

Zharovsky continues to have good times in #KHL https://t.co/Sib6WH7OKe – Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) October 25, 2025

That gives him four goals and five assists, for a total of nine points in 11 games.

Zharovsky also had a good game overall, aside from that goal, playing just over 17 minutes in Ufa's Salavat Yulaev's 2-1 win over Nizhnekamsk's Neftekhimik.

In short, the Habs really seem to have another diamond in the rough on their hands.

The Habs have pulled off quite a coup, drafting a player capable of producing so much at 18 years of age in the KHL in the 34th spot.

Obviously, I'm not saying that Zharovsky is as good or will be as good as Demidov, but I do think that Zharovsky is proving why the Habs believe in him so much and praised him so much at the draft.

In short, we'll continue to follow Zharovsky's performances closely, as he becomes more and more the centerpiece of his team, one of the worst in the KHL.

What's even more interesting is that the Russian prospect has been playing center for a few games now, and he's doing very well.

Kozlov had tested Zharovsky at center during the preparatory schedule. He moved him to this position for the last few games in the KHL. Interesting. Zharovsky has always played more like a center than a winger, in my opinion. – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) October 25, 2025

Isn't he the Habs' future second center?

And last but not least, with Demidov doing well in the NHL and Zharovsky dominating in the KHL, the Canadiens could very well have Rookie of the Year two seasons in a row in the two best leagues in the world.

That would be truly impressive.

