World Series: Passion MLB team predictions

The World Series is upon us! Even if this means that the 2025 campaign is drawing to a close and a long, lethargic wait will follow, there's still one big week of baseball left. And it's sure to be a big one, with everything set for the final game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

So, without further ado, here are Passion MLB columnists' predictions for the Fall Classic.

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays

Charles-Alexis Brisebois: Los Angeles in 6. This club is built to win in October.

MVP: Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Félix Forget: Los Angeles in 5. Shohei Ohtani finally turned the corner against the Brewers, and the Dodgers' rotation is simply too strong.

MVP: Shohei Ohtani.

Maxime Trudeau: Los Angeles in 5. Basically, of the 11 other teams in the playoffs, I thought only the Phillies could beat them. Which they did, one game! The Dodgers know tobacco, adapt to any situation, never panic, have incredible depth and are rested. They'll continue to ruin baseball.

MVP: Shohei Ohtani.

Pascal Harvey: Toronto in 7. Without question, the Dodgers are a baseball machine, but they have a lot more to lose than their opponents by coming to the World Series defending their title. Aside from Roki Sasaki, their relievers are atrocious, and the Jays' offense just has to take advantage of that.

MVP: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Sébastien Berrouard: Los Angeles in 5. For eight months now, the Dodgers have been preparing for this opportunity to repeat their exploits of last year. With the exception of the relief bullpen, the California lineup has no weaknesses. The starting rotation, offensive firepower and experience will make the difference.

MVP: Will Smith.

