World Series: Blue Jays destroy Dodgers in Game 1

Finally! The first game of the World Series took place tonight (Friday), when the defending champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, took on the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre. For the occasion, young Trey Yesavage took to the mound for the Blue Jays, while left-hander Blake Snell did the same for the California outfit.

After missing a golden opportunity in the first inning with the bases loaded, the Jays saw the Dodgers take the lead on the very next half-inning, courtesy of a timely single by the ever-dangerous Kiké Hernandez that scored Teoscar Hernandez.

Then, in the third, Will Smith doubled his side's lead with another single, this time Mookie Betts crossing the plate.

But in the bottom of the fourth inning, Daulton Varsho set the record straight, his two-run long ball the first home run Snell had allowed against a left-handed hitter in 2025.

But that was it for Yesavage, as Toronto's relief bullpen came on in the fifth. The Jays relievers got the job done until the offense took over in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Indeed, after an Ernie Clement single with the bases loaded, a Nathan Lukes walk in the same situation and an Andres Gimenez single, Addison Barger hit the first grand slam by an alternate hitter in World Series history.

Alejandro Kirk then added a two-run long ball in the same inning, and the Dodgers went to the showers with an 11-4 loss despite a two-run bomb from Shohei Ohtani.

The two teams will cross swords once again for the second game of the Fall Classic tomorrow evening (Saturday), same time (8:00 p.m. Quebec time), same station. Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Kevin Gausman will be the starting pitchers.

