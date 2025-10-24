Top-5: Colorado Nordiques beat Carolina Whalers

Last night, the Canadiens played in Edmonton in their second game in two nights. There were 11 other games on the NHL schedule. Here are the results and highlights:

Goal horns were busy across the League on Thursday as the 12-game slate featured two five-point performances, three hat tricks, four games with 11+ goals, 18 tying tallies, 90 goals overall (7.5 G/GP) and 170 players with a point.#NHLStats: https://t.co/3rCN4oDm6O pic.twitter.com/upqrxK89RB – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 24, 2025

1. Nordiques beaten by WhalersNordiques and/or Whalers fans, you probably watched the Avalanche-Hurricanes game last night. Why? Because both teams were wearing their superb alternate jerseys. Colorado wore Nordiques jerseys, while the Canes wore Whalers jerseys. It went like this:

Hartford Whalers vs. Quebec Nordiques in 2025. You read that right! pic.twitter.com/1OXtXdTFnS– BarDown (@BarDown) October 24, 2025

Spectacular! And the visual spectacle carried over to the rink too. The two teams traded two goals in the opening minutes.

OLD TIME HOCKEY!!! The Whalers and Nordiques trade goals in the first five minutes of the game! pic.twitter.com/qnijuUVy2h– NHL (@NHL) October 24, 2025

Seth Jarvis continued his excellent start to the season, scoring his team's second goal shorthanded. With this goal, he extended his streak to seven games to start the season with at least one point.

SETH JARVIS SHORTY!!! What a start to this game! pic.twitter.com/mUkKeGruQE– NHL (@NHL) October 24, 2025

Despite falling behind, the hosts didn't give up. They scored two goals to tie the game and send everyone into overtime.

Oh my Martin Necas pic.twitter.com/0n59Y5K76V – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 24, 2025

Who cranked the goal knob to 10 tonight?! pic.twitter.com/fohhYxw6fL – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 24, 2025

But Jarvis, the hero of the match, sealed the outcome in the shootout. Final score: 5-4 Whalers.

Seth Jarvis with the lone goal in the shootout and it was NASTY pic.twitter.com/Hq5YpffPaJ – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 24, 2025

Before the game, Brent Burns was honored (against his former team) for his 1500th career game.

The Avs honored Brent Burns reaching the 1,500 games played milestone with a ceremony and gifts including a commemorative gold puck pic.twitter.com/rFCuJsvuHZ – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 24, 2025

2. Two more goals for Emil Heineman

Montreal, thank you for Emil Heineman. This guy is incredible, that's a 5 game point streak for Heineman. #Isles pic.twitter.com/YUJTjJzo1N– Isles Rumor (@IslesRumor) October 23, 2025

To receive, you have to pay. And that's exactly what Kent Hughes did, sending Emil Heineman and two first-round picks against Noah Dobson. Heineman scored twice last night, and would be the Habs' second-leading scorer.

Emil Heineman might be Alex Ovechkin, I can't confirm or deny. #Isles pic.twitter.com/f9mZhscVKQ – Isles Rumor (@IslesRumor) October 24, 2025

The Islanders crushed the Red Wings, who lost two games in 24 hours. Final score: 7-2 New York.

A rather zany situation occurred in this game, as the official asked Kyle Palmieri which of his penalties he wanted.

Kyle Palmieri was arguing his penalty call so the ref told him to pick which penalty he wanted pic.twitter.com/3gvzv3E6t4 – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 24, 2025

And for those who wondered if Matthew Schaefer was appreciated on the Islanders, yes, he is.

You don't mess with the Schaef Daddy pic.twitter.com/p5nQdU6mht – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 24, 2025

3. First win for the Sharks

The Sharks pick up their first win of the season on a 6-5 W against the Rangers pic.twitter.com/KJHVUZz4LQ – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 24, 2025

Finally! The Sharks have won a hockey game. Yesterday, they won their first game of the season by a score of 6-5 in overtime against the New York Rangers. What do you think is more impressive: a Sharks victory or five goals scored by the Rangers at home? Whatever, San Jose won its first game of the season and Ryan Warsofsky got to keep his kids.

In the visitors' win, there were two hat tricks. Macklin Celebrini finished his game with three goals and two assists. In overtime, he fed his good friend Will Smith well.

WILL SMITH WINS IT Smith leads the Sharks to their first win of the season with his Subway Canada OT winner pic.twitter.com/kFyTT5cLkw– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 24, 2025

Here are the three goals scored by the Sharks' future captain:

CELEBRINI HATTY ALERT That's the second of his young career! pic.twitter.com/1nYD4oMMjB– NHL (@NHL) October 24, 2025

On the Rangers' side, Taylor Raddish also scored a hat trick.

TAYLOR RADDYSH HAT TRICK AND WE'RE TIED AGAIN AT MSG pic.twitter.com/oabh8eG04u – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 24, 2025

In defeat, the Blue Shirts lost the services of Matt Rempe, who struggled against Ryan Reaves.

The Rangers announced Matt Rempe will not return to tonight's game due to an upper body injury pic.twitter.com/vzjUrlcMg6 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 24, 2025

4. The Lightning have just one win in seven games this season

DONATO DOES IT AGAIN HE SCORES THE GAME-WINNING GOAL IN THE FINAL MINUTE OF REGULATION! pic.twitter.com/dZMvx5Dka1– NHL (@NHL) October 24, 2025

We're going to be honest: the Tampa Bay Lightning dynasty is coming to an end. And it may happen sooner rather than later. This season, the club has collected just one win in seven games. Yesterday, it lost to the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2, although the game was headed to overtime, but Ryan Donato had other plans.

Chicago is undefeated on the regular season (4-0-1) in its last five games.Maybe it's because the team is cheating…

The Blackhawks were trying to sneak Connor Bedard out for the 5-on-3 despite him still bleeding from his lip.but the officials weren't having it pic.twitter.com/lGer4DgPGX– Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 24, 2025

In the win, Frank Nazar continued his excellent start to the season with a goal and an assist, and now has nine points from eight games.

Andrei Vasilevskiy had never lost to the Hawks in his career.

pic.twitter.com/u7O37WstXm – hockey images that precede unfortunate events (@UnfortunateHKY) October 24, 2025

5. Natural hat trick in less than five minutes for Logan Cooley

INCREDIBLE! A natural hat trick in 4 min 48 s for Logan Cooley pic.twitter.com/0PW7Ry7qws – TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 24, 2025

In St. Louis, the Mammoth was passing through, and the Utah club won quite comfortably by a score of 7-4. In defeat, Logan Mailloux, who is off to a poor start to the season, finished the game with a minus-2 record with just over 10 minutes of playing time. For the Mammoth, Logan Cooley shone. Not only did he score three goals and an assist, but all three of his goals came in under five minutes. 4:48 to be exact…

He's very impressive the young man and since the start of the season, he has seven points in eight games. Early in the third period, the Blues had reduced the gap to one goal.

But the Salt Lake City club scored two more goals en route to victory. In addition to Cooley, Dylan Guenther, Nick Schmaltz, Clayton Keller and JJ Peterka were also on the scoresheet: they collected three points each.

On the losing side, Oskar Sundqvist and Colton Parayko picked up two assists. spacer title='Prolongation'] – A first goal for Corey Perry with the Kings.

Corey Perry is an LA King pic.twitter.com/1aFMpttIYu – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 24, 2025

– Quite a start to the season.

Dylan Larkin extends his points streak to 8 games, Wings down 5-1 tho. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) October 24, 2025

– Five points from Mikael Granlund in Ducks win.

The @AnaheimDucks get five points from Mikael Granlund for the big win on the road! pic.twitter.com/AMxkMY1Y8A – NHL (@NHL) October 24, 2025

–

Sidney Crosby scored in his fourth straight game and established the longest goal streak by a @penguins player age 38 or older. He also added an assist in the second period to record his 497th career multi-point game. #NHLStats Watch now around the : https://t.co/dT3 4F4MhkC pic.twitter.com/LKUm0LmnYn– NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 24, 2025

– Still.

LARS ELLER BETWEEN THE LEGS DISH pic.twitter.com/utHhGDyVoe – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 24, 2025

– Oh.

Made him flinch pic.twitter.com/crdvoYrRbk – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 24, 2025

– 15 players with three or more points.

– Quieter evening tonight.