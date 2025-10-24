Hockey

Top-5: Colorado Nordiques beat Carolina Whalers
Raphael Simard
Last night, the Canadiens played in Edmonton in their second game in two nights. There were 11 other games on the NHL schedule. Here are the results and highlights:

1. Nordiques beaten by WhalersNordiques and/or Whalers fans, you probably watched the Avalanche-Hurricanes game last night. Why? Because both teams were wearing their superb alternate jerseys. Colorado wore Nordiques jerseys, while the Canes wore Whalers jerseys. It went like this:

Spectacular! And the visual spectacle carried over to the rink too. The two teams traded two goals in the opening minutes.

Seth Jarvis continued his excellent start to the season, scoring his team's second goal shorthanded. With this goal, he extended his streak to seven games to start the season with at least one point.

Despite falling behind, the hosts didn't give up. They scored two goals to tie the game and send everyone into overtime.

But Jarvis, the hero of the match, sealed the outcome in the shootout. Final score: 5-4 Whalers.

Before the game, Brent Burns was honored (against his former team) for his 1500th career game.

2. Two more goals for Emil HeinemanTo receive, you have to pay. And that's exactly what Kent Hughes did, sending Emil Heineman and two first-round picks against Noah Dobson. Heineman scored twice last night, and would be the Habs' second-leading scorer.

The Islanders crushed the Red Wings, who lost two games in 24 hours. Final score: 7-2 New York.

A rather zany situation occurred in this game, as the official asked Kyle Palmieri which of his penalties he wanted.

And for those who wondered if Matthew Schaefer was appreciated on the Islanders, yes, he is.

3. First win for the SharksFinally! The Sharks have won a hockey game. Yesterday, they won their first game of the season by a score of 6-5 in overtime against the New York Rangers. What do you think is more impressive: a Sharks victory or five goals scored by the Rangers at home? Whatever, San Jose won its first game of the season and Ryan Warsofsky got to keep his kids.

In the visitors' win, there were two hat tricks. Macklin Celebrini finished his game with three goals and two assists. In overtime, he fed his good friend Will Smith well.

Here are the three goals scored by the Sharks' future captain:

On the Rangers' side, Taylor Raddish also scored a hat trick.

In defeat, the Blue Shirts lost the services of Matt Rempe, who struggled against Ryan Reaves.

4. The Lightning have just one win in seven games this seasonWe're going to be honest: the Tampa Bay Lightning dynasty is coming to an end. And it may happen sooner rather than later. This season, the club has collected just one win in seven games. Yesterday, it lost to the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2, although the game was headed to overtime, but Ryan Donato had other plans.

Chicago is undefeated on the regular season (4-0-1) in its last five games.Maybe it's because the team is cheating…

In the win, Frank Nazar continued his excellent start to the season with a goal and an assist, and now has nine points from eight games.

Andrei Vasilevskiy had never lost to the Hawks in his career.

5. Natural hat trick in less than five minutes for Logan CooleyIn St. Louis, the Mammoth was passing through, and the Utah club won quite comfortably by a score of 7-4. In defeat, Logan Mailloux, who is off to a poor start to the season, finished the game with a minus-2 record with just over 10 minutes of playing time. For the Mammoth, Logan Cooley shone. Not only did he score three goals and an assist, but all three of his goals came in under five minutes. 4:48 to be exact…

He's very impressive the young man and since the start of the season, he has seven points in eight games. Early in the third period, the Blues had reduced the gap to one goal.

But the Salt Lake City club scored two more goals en route to victory. In addition to Cooley, Dylan Guenther, Nick Schmaltz, Clayton Keller and JJ Peterka were also on the scoresheet: they collected three points each.

On the losing side, Oskar Sundqvist and Colton Parayko picked up two assists. spacer title='Prolongation'] – A first goal for Corey Perry with the Kings.

– Quite a start to the season.

– Five points from Mikael Granlund in Ducks win.

– Still.

– Oh.

– 15 players with three or more points.

– Quieter evening tonight.

