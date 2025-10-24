Hockey

The Habs’ defensive brigade has the most points of any NHL club
Jonathan Di Gregorio
The Canadiens' defense has done a good job in general since the start of the season, notably by limiting the quality chances offered to their opponents five-on-five. However, in addition to its good play in its zone, the Canadiens' blue line is also contributing offensively, currently leading the NHL in points with 25.

It's been a long time since the Habs have counted on a major forward contribution from their defensive brigade. Let's just say we've missed Andrei Markov and P.K. Subban on the blue line for quite some time. The offensive contribution of the defensemen helps the production of the first line and takes some of the pressure off them to score. Lane Hutson tops the list with eight points in just nine games. Finally, the second-season jinx doesn't seem to be affecting him too much. Tied for second place are Mike Matheson and Noah Dobson, each with five points so far.

When I look at this list, what I'm thinking is that the acquisition of Dobson is giving exactly the results we'd hoped for: he's bringing offensive production thanks to his mobility and vision, while stabilizing the Habs' entire defense by forming a solid duo with Matheson.

Hutson remains our most spectacular defenseman, who should accumulate the most points, and the quarterback of the first power play, but we can use him in situations that are more advantageous to him, since he's not on the first pair.

Let's just say that, for the time being, it's pretty much the ideal scenario for all three players, and one also wonders what contribution Kaiden Guhle will make to our top three and to the Habs' entire blue line, which should be solidified upon his return to action.

In short, for the time being, we're mostly hoping that our defense continues its good work on both offense and defense.

