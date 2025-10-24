The Canadiens won’t let the Avalanche wear their Nordiques jerseys in Montreal

The relationship between the Habs and the Nordiques has always been… interesting. Even though the Montreal club has always publicly stated its support for hockey in Quebec City, we know that behind closed doors, this is not always the case. Jean Martineau, a former member of the Nordiques and Avalanche administration (Director of Communications), addressed the very subject on the heels of an interview on Radio X this week.

Basically, he recalls that in 1959, the Canadiens opposed the arrival of the AHL in the province's capital. And 20 years later, it took a lot of pressure for the Habs to say yes to the Nordiques joining the NHL. We all know that. content-ads]But now, in his Radio X interview, Mr. Martineau has added fuel to the fire by talking not just about the past, but also about the present. Basically, he reminds us that it's still difficult for the Canadiens when it comes to the Nordiques – and therefore the Québécois territory, which is clearly under the Montreal club's sway in hockey terms.

What he's saying is that this summer, Joe Sakic called Montreal to ask if it would be possible for the Avalanche to wear their Nordiques jerseys for the next game between the two teams at the Bell Centre, which will take place on January 29, 2026. And according to Jean Martineau, the Avalanche boss is still waiting for a return call. And since Colorado has announced seven dates when the club will wear its Nordiques jersey… and that doesn't include the game at the Bell Centre, we understand what that means.

The Canadiens still haven't returned Joe Sakic's call, while the Avalanche want to sport Nordiques colors when they visit Montreal on January 29!martin Leclerc's column is available on our Youtube channel right here: https: //t.co/IVCmQ9Qzvm pic .twitter.com/5CRGjw6hgC– Martin Lemay (@MartinLemay) October 24, 2025

So yes, clearly, relations between the Nordiques and the Canadiens are still sensitive. And we can sense that Geoff Molson doesn't want to concede an inch to the Nordiques, even if it means insulting some fans in the process. He must be thinking, since he's in the process of converting many fans (including Régis Labeaume) to the Canadien cause, that it doesn't make sense to bring the Nordiques jersey back to the forefront. Just as the Blue Jays shouldn't wish the Expos back, it's not to the Canadiens' advantage to talk about the Nordiques. No, the rivalry is not going to die in the short or medium term.

