State of play: Habs 7th on NHL roster

Things have been going well for the Canadiens so far this season. Martin St-Louis' men have won six of their first nine games… and maybe they'd have a 7-2-0 record if the referees hadn't taken control of the game last night in Edmonton. But hey. Criticizing the work of the zebra men is pointless right now because the game is already over. There' s nothing we can do to change the outcome today. Things are going well for the Habs, and we're not the only ones in town to admit it. In its recent ranking of the league's top clubs, the NHL placed the Canadiens 7th on its list… which is pretty interesting.Fun fact: the Canadiens are also 7th in the National League's overall standings, as of today.

SUPER 16 IS OUT NOW Read the full list here https://t.co/tKjxtANAD8 pic.twitter.com/xhtSdSmq3E– NHL (@NHL) October 23, 2025

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the #Canucks have acquired forward Lukas Reichel from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft. pic.twitter.com/PeZEU8YOKt – Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 24, 2025

The Montreal club is also well placed in The Athletic's recent ranking of the best teams. The Habs find themselves in 9th position on the list, and that's not bad either. It goes to show one thing: these days, the Habs' successes don't go unnoticed. We didn't necessarily expect the Canadiens to be this good right from the start of the season – even though they booked their ticket to the playoffs in 24-25 – and it's interesting to know that things are going well right now. Of course, not everything is perfect, that said. Samuel Montembeault is struggling , the powerplay isn't quite there yet… But if Monty can get back on track and the powerplay can unblock, it's going to make things even more intriguing for the Canadiens. The guys are following Martin St-Louis' plan on the ice, and it seems they want to play to win this season. You can see it, in fact, in the way the players behave on the ice. There's no room for complacency, the effort is there night after night… and when it's there, the results are often there.That's what we've been seeing from the Canadiens since the start of the season. Spacer title='Overtime'] – Transaction in the National League.

– Good news in Toronto.

The Maple Leafs announced Joseph Woll is rejoining the team and resuming team activities and on-ice participation pic.twitter.com/ppv1QdClsr – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 24, 2025

– He's not the only one…

.@MaxLalonde_ had a LONG thing to say about the referees' work in the CH vs Oilers game yesterday… pic.twitter.com/RacizhEj5g – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) October 24, 2025

– Reminder: Four games will be presented tonight in the NHL.

The @MapleLeafs and @BuffaloSabres will take to the ice Friday on @ESPNPlus, @Sportsnet and @TVASports to open the first home-and-home set in consecutive days between the franchises since Nov. 29-30, 2019. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/ZVvnXC9AIm – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 24, 2025

– Beautiful to see.

BASEBALL: A tradition passed down through generations #WANTITALL pic.twitter.com/mKl1ci2FgD – Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 24, 2025

– MLB news,