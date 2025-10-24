Special situation for the Alouettes before facing the Blue Bombers

The Montreal Alouettes find themselves in a peculiar situation ahead of Saturday's showdown with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Their position in the standings could be determined even before kick-off, depending on the outcome of Friday night's game between Hamilton and Ottawa.

The two teams, Montreal and Hamilton, have identical records of 10 wins and 7 losses, but the Tiger-Cats hold the tie-breaking advantage thanks to their success in head-to-head meetings this season.

Despite these stakes, Jason Maas refuses to let mathematical scenarios influence his team's preparation.

“We focus on what we can control: getting better every day,” he declared after a practice conducted in the rain and autumn wind.

An approach based on consistency and preparation

Although he admits he'll be watching the Hamilton-Ottawa game, Maas insists the situation won't affect his players' concentration.

“Yes, there are implications for us, but our focus remains on Winnipeg and winning,” he insisted.

In fact, quarterback Davis Alexander confided, with a smile on his face, that several players would be watching the Friday night game rather than the first game of the World Series.

As for the possibility of resting some starters should the game lose its importance, Maas remains firm: no major rotation is planned.

“We've played twice in five days, some are banged up, but our approach remains the same,” he concluded.

The Alouettes resumed practice on Thursday, before flying to Winnipeg at noon on Friday.

