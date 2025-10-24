Samuel Montembeault gave away as many goals yesterday as Jakub Dobes has since May

Last night, the Canadiens lost(6-5), but it wasn't all bad news. The club played well for 60 minutes. They were resilient, overcoming a 3-1 deficit to lead 5-3 at one point. Good goals were scored. The club controlled some of the game. It led 21-14 in shots on goal after 40 minutes. In short, there were positives. But in the end, the two points were left on the table. That's partly because the defensive play was rotten. Because the Habs rolled with only five defensemen (Arber Xhekaj played less than nine minutes). Because the club was losing face-offs.The captain was at 22.2% last night. #OuchBut obviously, the two big things to note are the refereeing(we talked about it a bit this morning) and Samuel Montembeault's outfit. Yesterday, he gave away six goals, including three in the third period.Giving away goals at the end of games is starting to become a nasty habit for him.

#Habs goalie Samuel Montembeault really struggling to start this season. After allowing six goals on 29 shots in 6-5 loss to Oilers he now has a 2-3 record with a 3.82 goals-against average and a .842 save percentage. Jakub Dobes is 4-0 with a 1.47 GAA and a .950 save percentage – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) October 24, 2025

In five games, he has a 2-3 record and has given away 19 goals. Yesterday, even if the club didn't put in its best defensive performance of the season, the goalie didn't help his team. Really, he didn't. After saying he had to be better, after working hard and after seeing his GM come out publicly to defend him , the Québécois had a hard time doing his job. It's not easy to get out of a bad situation at work. Especially when your job is goaltending for the Canadiens.

But at some point, the Québécois will have to perform. People want to see Dobes play on Saturday because in Monty's last two games, the Habs should have won. Dobes, on the other hand, is making the club win.

The club's #2 gave away just six goals in the regular season. And since he gave nothing away in pre-season, he has as many goals allowed since May 1 as Montembeault had in yesterday's game. Dobes leads the league (aside from goalies with only one start) in average and efficiency rate: 1.47 and .950. I don't know how much Monty's playoff injury still hurts him, but it's clear that the Habs don't like to use injuries as an excuse for their guys. The next time he's called upon to play (we imagine it'll be next week), he'll have to inspire confidence in his team on the ice. If he doesn't, there'll be even more criticism for a guy who's got the tools to get by, but is struggling.With the Olympic calendar, there are a lot of games in two nights, and the schedule is condensed in general. That's always true, but it's even truer this year. He's got to be better. It's also worth noting that his chances of making the Olympics are melting like snow in the sun. Nothing's been done yet, but let's just say that right now, he's not an option. And if he is, we'll say it's really because we need a Francophone in the club…

forgetting the second goal too, Anthony. He was responsible for the turnover that started the sequence and was very soft in his battle on the boards – GCR (@JesusWasADancer) October 24, 2025

