RUMOR: Without Sidney Crosby, the Canadiens could change direction

At this point, it's clear that the Canadiens are holding out for Sidney Crosby. But the question is this: how long will the Canadiens wait for Sidney Crosby? A few weeks? Until the deadline? Until this summer? It's hard to say… especially as we still don't know if the Kid wants to leave his club, which is off to a better start than most expected. In fact, the Canadiens must prepare themselves accordingly. Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton keep in mind that their club hasn't reached maturity yet, but… But if the Habs have a good season, buying at the deadline will have to be done. And from what we understand from reading a text based on information from David Pagnotta, it's that if the Canadiens don't manage to get their hands on Crosby by March 2026, there's a world in which the club's leaders will be waiting for him this summer.

Here's the text in question:

Canadiens may be positioned to add this season https://t.co/Aw2fZP2MVd – The Fourth Period (@TFP) October 24, 2025

'Overtime'

Kaapo Kähkönen will be the starter tonight Kähkönen gets the start in Rochester pic.twitter.com/qcvFvETbBI – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) October 24, 2025

Basically, what Pagnotta is saying is that if Crosby doesn't move (or moves elsewhere than Montreal), the Canadiens might not necessarily go for a big player instead. #ChangeDirectionThe informant talks about thinking about “complementary pieces” so as not to mess with the club's chemistry, which is known to be very good. Pagnotta doesn't think the Habs need to move for a big player as much as the Senators, for example. I don't know about you, but here's what I'm reading: if it's not Sidney Crosby at the deadline, let's wait before going after a second-line player for the future. The word “complementary” doesn't scream #2 center, after all. If Crosby doesn't arrive in Montreal this spring AND it doesn't line up to happen this summer, the Canadiens will see what they can do in the 2026 off-season, when they'll have to move on to the next level.To me, that's what Pagnotta's text means: nothing to lock up #87 by next June. However, keep in mind that a plan can be changed. If the season goes well, it's not illogical to believe that HuGo will want big reinforcements in March 2026, whether it's Crosby or not.– Please note.

– What do you say?

It's like Netflix paying tribute to Blockbuster, according to our columnist @jnblanchetJDQ. https://t.co/NrxFhxHeUh– TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 24, 2025

– Will he be on his way out?

Elliotte Friedman: Re Steven Stamkos/Predators: If this continues the way it's going, I could see a situation where both sides sit down and talk and say, what are our options here?

–

DMase Vingan & Daunic (10/23) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) October 24, 2025

– Dodgers in 6.