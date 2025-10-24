Patrik Laine and his wife finalists for Sports Personality of the Year award

Every year, the Conseil du sport de Montréal – a non-profit organization whose vision is to make Montreal a sporting metropolis – presents an award to the person who wins the title of Sports Personality of the Year. Last year, three women were finalists for the award: Audrey Leduc (athletics), Jacqueline Simoneau (artistic swimming) and Marie-Phillip Poulin.Marie-Phillip Poulin won

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Conseil du sport de Montréal (@conseilsportmontreal)

There are three finalists again this year: Luguentz Dort – who plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder and just won the NBA championship – Annie Larouche – who led the Montreal Roses to a playoff appearance in the club's first year – and Patrik Laine (and his wife) are nominated for the award. As well as Patrik Laine (and his wife) are nominated for the award

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Conseil du sport de Montréal (@conseilsportmontreal)

The gala will take place on November 20… but basically, it's interesting to see Laine and his wife, Jordan Leigh, among the finalists

On the ice, Patrik Laine helped the Canadiens secure their playoff berth during the recent season. But we also know that Laine and his wife were involved in some off-ice activities. They organized a fashion show in Montreal in August – an event designed to raise public awareness of mental health issues – and it turned out to be a resounding success. So much the better, if Laine and his wife have been recognized as important contributors to the evolution of sport in Montreal.

But at the same time, it's going to be hard not to vote for Luguentz Dort… who won the NBA championship and put the city of Montreal on the map with a truly exceptional feat.If I had to vote, at least, it would be for Luguentz.

'Overtime'

Most even-strength zone entries per game this season, via InStat: 10 – Connor Bedard 9 – William Karlsson 8 – Jack Eichel 8 – Lane Hutson 8 – Leon Draisaitl 8 – Nikolaj Ehlers 8 – Nick Suzuki Finally. pic.twitter.com/GXErpxPEfu– Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) October 24, 2025

– Nice list.

– Sick.

– For me, it's MacKinnon.

WE WANT TO HEAR IT 28 players were asked who is their favorite player to watch and this is what they had to say https://t.co/WFjKNk27Gb pic.twitter.com/VkLYOQXh0g – NHL Media (@NHLMedia) October 24, 2025

– I love this.