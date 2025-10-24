MLB in brief: Formal pitching | Vancouver market

The ceremonial throws

It'll be Cito Gaston tonight and Joe Carter tomorrow. Heavy artillery at the back.

Ceremonial First Pitch: Game 1 – Cito Gaston

Game 2 – Joe Carter – Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) October 24, 2025

The importance of Blake Snell

He's become a true #1 pitcher.

Blake Snell knows what his reputation was. Couldn't get deep into games. Walks too many guys. That's not him anymore. He's the ace he always wanted to be. And as he starts Game 1 of the World Series, this is the story of his evolution, free at ESPN: https://t.co/DZ2d7uab8z pic.twitter.com/tt6nNOQrjJ – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 24, 2025

Incredible

The Giants manager joked that his job is to watch Drew Gilbert, a Giants kid he managed in the NCAA.

Baseball is the best https://t.co/T9mCKAd5rv – Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 24, 2025

The Vancouver market

Is this a possibility? The commissioner has talked about it… but he'll never publicly say no to a market.

Could Vancouver be baseball's next big move? #MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred discusses the possibility of Canadian expansion with @SNJeffBlair & Kevin Barker. LIVE

https://t.co/SqK7M993Jz & @Sportsnet 360

https://t.co/tEtiRUWyip pic.twitter.com/VM7H5RwdwS – Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) October 23, 2025

Jose Bautista believes

He sees his club winning.

“I would say the Blue Jays have the upper hand.” Jose Bautista hands out his view on the Blue Jays going up against the Dodgers.#WANTITALL pic.twitter.com/I929i0la8S – OverDrive (@OverDrive1050) October 23, 2025

Buddy Kennedy doesn't care: he's sure to get a ring. He played for both teams this year.

Fun story from @MitchBannon, who talked to Buddy Kennedy, guaranteed World Series champion: https://t.co/xa8fhMhxqM – Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) October 24, 2025

