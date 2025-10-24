Lukas Reichel traded for a 4th round pick: the Habs may have missed the boat

The Vancouver Canucks have acquired Lukas Reichel, a 23-year-old player with great potential. He was never able to blossom in Chicago and wanted a fresh start,but the Hawks only got a fourth-round pick in return for the forward…
General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the #Canucks have acquired forward Lukas Reichel from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft. pic.twitter.com/PeZEU8YOKt
– Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 24, 2025
The question I have is: did the Habs miss the boat, considering the low price the Canucks paid in the deal? Reichel stands 6'0, weighs 170 pounds and was selected with the 17th overall pick of the 2020 Entry Draft. He's struggled a bit since the start of his NHL career, but has also shown some really interesting flashes at the same time. For example? In 22-23, he collected 15 points (seven goals) in just 23 games in Chicago. And he had four points, including two goals, in just five duels since the start of the current season…
Injury update from Clinique AthlétiK!
Logan Nijhoff, with an upper-body injury, is out indefinitely.
Will Dineen, with an upper-body injury, is being evaluated on a daily basis. pic.twitter.com/HtRBUONvlF– Trois-Rivières Lions (@Lions3r) October 24, 2025
– Yikes.
Every skater who's played 5+ minutes with Elias Pettersson at 5v5 this season + whether they're better in minutes with Pettersson or minutes without him.
J. DeBrusk: Worse – 42.4% with | 56.78% w/o B. Boeser: Better – 62.62% with | 48.15% w/o M. Pettersson: Better – 54.56% with… pic.twitter.com/dibhkRfLIM– Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) October 24, 2025
– Can't wait to see how this turns out.
It was his idea. https://t.co/JBHhbKqYWq
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 24, 2025
– Sick.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and David Ortiz reunite after many years! (: @mlb) pic.twitter.com/nEtoUuENYU
– RDS (@RDSca) October 24, 2025