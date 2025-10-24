Hockey

Lukas Reichel traded for a 4th round pick: the Habs may have missed the boat
Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images

The Vancouver Canucks have acquired Lukas Reichel, a 23-year-old player with great potential. He was never able to blossom in Chicago and wanted a fresh start,but the Hawks only got a fourth-round pick in return for the forward…

The question I have is: did the Habs miss the boat, considering the low price the Canucks paid in the deal? Reichel stands 6'0, weighs 170 pounds and was selected with the 17th overall pick of the 2020 Entry Draft. He's struggled a bit since the start of his NHL career, but has also shown some really interesting flashes at the same time. For example? In 22-23, he collected 15 points (seven goals) in just 23 games in Chicago. And he had four points, including two goals, in just five duels since the start of the current season…

(Credit: Screenshot / HockeyDB)

Lukas Reichel is still young. He has time to blossom in the NHL because he's already had his share of success at times in the big league. That said, on the Canadiens' side… perhaps the idea of getting their hands on another “project” wasn't appealing.Things are going well for the club right now, the forwards already in the line-up are hard to crack… and even if Reichel is loaded with talent, the Habs may not need him right now. That said, it would have been interesting to graft another really talented forward onto the current group. It wasn't a huge risk, because the Canucks only had to part with a 4th-round pick… so it remains to be seen. But maybe the Habs – like 30 other NHL clubs – missed the boat on this one. spacer title='Overtime'] – Oh.

