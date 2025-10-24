John Schneider and Mark Shapiro: a contract extension awaits them after the World Series

Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro is in the final year of his contract. We know the Blue Jays like their most trusted man.

Ross Atkins, the club's GM, has one more year on his contract, until 2026. There have been rumours of his dismissal in recent years, when the club was less successful.

And John Schneider, the manager, has a team option year on his contract for 2026. So basically, the club can let him go easily for next season, without paying anything.

But now, according to Shi Davidi, Shapiro and Schneider are in talks to sign a contract extension after the World Series, when the off-season begins.

On the day the World Series finally returns to Toronto, it's a good time to look back at the vibe around the Blue Jays on opening day, before we dig into how they ended up in the Fall Classic.(@ShiDavidi)

Obviously, right now is not the time to finalize this. Everyone knows that.

The manager is really gearing up to be a finalist (or win) for Manager of the Year. And since he managed to win the American League title (with a chance of winning the World Series), we agree that the decision makes sense. #Continuity

As for Shapiro, the fact that he's built a winning club in 2025 and the fact that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has agreed to sign a lucrative contract extension make his 2025 a success. And that's regardless of how the club plays between now and the end of the World Series.

It remains to be seen whether Ross Atkins, a less pressing issue, will soon be resolved as well.

