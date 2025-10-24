It’s now confirmed for Maxx Crosby and the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have clarified the situation surrounding their star player Maxx Crosby.

According to several sources, management met with the powerful defensive winger to confirm that he will not be traded and that no offer is currently being considered.

This official statement puts an end to several days of speculation in the American media.

There had been rumors of strong interest from certain teams, including the Dallas Cowboys, in acquiring the services of the fearsome number 98.

However, the Raiders categorically denied having discussed a possible trade.

Crosby, a pillar of the defense since his arrival in the NFL, is considered a key player in the team's sports project.

Despite a difficult start to the season for the Raiders, management is keen to build around him and maintain a certain stability in the dressing room.

His long-term contract testifies to this desire for continuity and trust.

A decision that reassures Raiders fans

While some analysts believe that the Raiders may eventually listen to exceptional offers, the current position seems firm: Maxx Crosby is staying in Las Vegas.

His work ethic, leadership and impact on the field make him an invaluable asset to the organization.

For fans, this announcement is a breath of fresh air. In a context where trade rumors are frequent as the trade deadline approaches, knowing that their star player remains loyal to the team sends a strong message: the Las Vegas Raiders intend to build their future around Maxx Crosby.

