Cole Caufield leads NHL in goals

This morning, there's a bit of negativity surrounding the Canadiens. Refereeing and the Samuel Montembeault situation are at the heart of it, as you know. But it's not all negative. In fact, with his two goals yesterday (which were very important at the time they were scored, late in the second period), Cole Caufield now leads the NHL, tied with a few other players, in goals with seven.

Seth Jarvis, Mark Scheifele, Shane Pinto and Pavel Dorofeyev are the other seven-goal players in the NHL right now. We knew Caufield could score, but his start to the season is quite promising. After all, not only does he play 200 feet and score a lot, but he does it in important moments most of the time.

THAT'S TWO GOALS IN LESS THAN A MINUTE FOR COLE CAUFIELD pic.twitter.com/MM4ql6fB5o – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 24, 2025

But it's still interesting to note that, looking at the stats on the NHL website, it's visually easy to see several members of the Habs well placed among the best in their profession.

Jakub Dobes, for example, has the best average in the NHL this morning – among guys who have played more than one game.

Among defensemen, we see that Lane Hutson is the league's second-best player in terms of points. Cale Makar is at nine, meaning he has one more point than the habs' diminutive defenseman, whichis why Hutson broke the bank recently.Among rookies, Ivan Demidov and Oliver Kapanen have six points, as does Zeev Buium. Only Matthew Schaefer and Emmith Finnie have more points than them: they have seven. So no, yesterday's setback doesn't take away many of the positives we've been seeing around town all season.

