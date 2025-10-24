Bo Bichette at second base tonight: he’ll be batting fourth

The Blue Jays have done it.

Bo Bichette will indeed be in the starting line-up for tonight's game. He'll be batting fourth in the offensive order and he'll be playing on the second cushion for the first time in his Major League career.

In other words, the club preferred to play Bo Bichette at second base rather than George Springer in right field. Davis Schneider and Myles Straw could have moved accordingly with no problem.

To me, that says a lot about Springer. I don't doubt that he wanted to play defensively (and maybe he will later in the series), but the club felt that this was the most optimal line-up.

Remember that Bichette has never played second base in his career in the Majors. He has done so in the minors, including once in 2019, in Buffalo. It was he who brought the idea to his bosses, and he hasn't yet practiced at shortstop.

Why? Because he wants to help his club and because he wants to play with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. But this time, the guys are on the right side of the infield.

Bo Bichette says playing with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the World Series will be “just like the old days,” only on the right side of the field (1B, 2B) instead of the left side (3B, SS). – Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) October 24, 2025

Will Bichette's timing be good with the bat? After all, he'll be batting behind the player of the hour, which means he's likely to hit after an intentional walk.

Offensively, lefties like Addison Barger and Nathan Lukes have been left on the bench, as Blake Snell will be on the mound. Isiah Kiner-Falefa also arrives… but it's because of Bichette.

Right-handed hitters Myles Straw and Davis Schneider are in the starting lineup. Expect Schneider (the player) not to finish the game.

Kiner-Falefa, Barger, Lukes, Tyler Heineman and Ty France, freshly back to health, will be on the bench for the game. The manager will therefore have a few options during the match.

PMLB

Dodgers lineup.

Dodgers in Game 1: Ohtani DH, Betts 6, Freeman 3, Smith 2, T. Hernández 9, Muncy 5, K. Hernández 7, Edman 4, Pages 8, Snell LHP – Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) October 24, 2025

Bo Bichette wants to stay in Toronto, he says.

When asked about his future, Bo Bichette says “my goal is to stay here for my entire career,” while adding that right now he doesn't have time to think about it. – Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) October 24, 2025

Kevin Gausman will pitch tomorrow.

Kevin Gausman is starting Game 2, said John Schneider. Blue Jays still working through Games 3 and 4. – Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) October 24, 2025

Three sons of former players in the World Series.

With Guerrero, Bichette and Varsho in the starting lineup, this is the first time in World Series history three sons of former players started for one team h/t @EliasSports https://t.co/dMHArnVVOg – Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 24, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.