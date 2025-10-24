Baseball

Bo Bichette at second base tonight: he’ll be batting fourth
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The Blue Jays have done it.

Bo Bichette will indeed be in the starting line-up for tonight's game. He'll be batting fourth in the offensive order and he'll be playing on the second cushion for the first time in his Major League career.

In other words, the club preferred to play Bo Bichette at second base rather than George Springer in right field. Davis Schneider and Myles Straw could have moved accordingly with no problem.

To me, that says a lot about Springer. I don't doubt that he wanted to play defensively (and maybe he will later in the series), but the club felt that this was the most optimal line-up.

Remember that Bichette has never played second base in his career in the Majors. He has done so in the minors, including once in 2019, in Buffalo. It was he who brought the idea to his bosses, and he hasn't yet practiced at shortstop.

Why? Because he wants to help his club and because he wants to play with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. But this time, the guys are on the right side of the infield.

Will Bichette's timing be good with the bat? After all, he'll be batting behind the player of the hour, which means he's likely to hit after an intentional walk.

Offensively, lefties like Addison Barger and Nathan Lukes have been left on the bench, as Blake Snell will be on the mound. Isiah Kiner-Falefa also arrives… but it's because of Bichette.

Right-handed hitters Myles Straw and Davis Schneider are in the starting lineup. Expect Schneider (the player) not to finish the game.

Kiner-Falefa, Barger, Lukes, Tyler Heineman and Ty France, freshly back to health, will be on the bench for the game. The manager will therefore have a few options during the match.

