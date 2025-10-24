Bo Bichette and Ty France added to World Series line-up

The Toronto Blue Jays have unveiled their World Series roster.

The first thing to note is, of course, the presence of Bo Bichette. We expected him to be there, but now he is: he'll be able to help his team win the World Series against the Dodgers.

No word yet on how he'll be used, but we'll see in due time. The DH position, the shortstop position, second base or the bench are possibilities for him.

Another player making a comeback from injury is Ty France. He had been injured for a few weeks, but is now in a position to help the Blue Jays with his bat.

The consensus is that, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at first base and with the pinch-hitting position to be filled by George Springer or Bo Bichette, France won't be able (barring a change) to be a starter.

He'll be a nice option on the bench.

To make room for the two position players, two players are no longer on the club's 26-man roster. We're talking about Joey Loperfido and pitcher Yariel Rodriguez.

For Loperfido, this comes as no surprise. The club wasn't going to go with 15 position players (already, going with 14 is a debatable decision) and he was the last to arrive, after Anthony Santander's injury.

He was hardly used against Seattle. If it hadn't been for George Springer's injury, he wouldn't have had any playing time.

As for Rodriguez, it's understandable that the club wanted to go with 14 guys for defensive versatility, but it's still an interesting decision to go with just 12 pitchers.

I know Rodriguez had lost his way, but the fact remains that cutting out a pitcher could, on a four-of-seven, hurt the club, which doesn't have great depth on the mound.

The Dodgers have also released their 26-man roster. Tanner Scott is not on the roster and Alex Vesia has been left out, as he is currently dealing with a family situation.

This content was created with the help of AI.