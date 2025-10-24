Ashton, BEHY, Relax Downlow and Warrior: Ivan Demidov is currently maximizing his revenues

I love Ivan Demidov. Just his backward pass to the opposing goal – as if someone had pressed the R2 button on his PlayStation controller – gave me as many chills as season 3 ofBefore the Crash.By the way, if you haven't yet watched the Québécois TV series Before the Crash, don't hold your breath; go!Except that I have to confess something to you this morning: I'm starting to think that Ivan Demidov accepts too many sponsorship and advertising deals.

Warrior in the spring… Olivier Primeau'sRelax Downlow afterwards…BEHY earlier this week… Then Ashton this morning!

After the healthy hydrating drinks, the big fat poutine from Quebec City!

I'd like to think that every day, Ivan Demidov's agent is offered a partnership with a new company, and that in the end, it's all a bit tempting for a 19-year-old kid: it's getting to be a lot, isn't it? Who's the next company to sign an agreement with Demidov? All he needs is a commercial where he's lying on a freshly unwrapped mattress a la Jakub Dobes, hehe. On the one hand, yes, I think it's cool to see an international star wanting to immerse himself in Québécois culture and do business with local companies… But on the other hand, I think that by accepting so many sponsorship deals, Demidov is diminishing the value of his brand image and seems almost desperate to increase his revenues at all costs. In the image business, you're better off signing fewer but higher-paying deals than multiplying smaller sponsorships. Especially if you're an athlete promoting junk food (a la McDonald's)…You know, you can immerse yourself in Québécois culture, but you don't have to do it just to get a paycheck.Am I mad? Not at all! Do I still love Demidov? Certainly! But if this keeps up, Ivan Demidov will be partnering up with La Belle Province restaurants in every Quebec city, hehe. content-ads]Ashton is a restaurant chain well established in the Quebec City area (since 1969) that is trying to conquer – with its famous poutine – the Montreal market. Ahston now has a branch in Mirabel, near the Outlets. However, many Montreal fans didn't like to see Demidov associated with a Quebec brand, not a purely Montreal one. While in Quebec City, people are starting to criticize Ashton, saying it's not like it used to be…Whatever. I'd much rather see Ivan Demidov used on the first power play (like yesterday) than see him sign a new business deal every other day. I'd rather see him fully focused on hockey. Lane Hutson wasn't as good when he had his head in his wallet; I'd like to make sure Ivan Demidov isn't distracted by his wallet, either. Ivan Demidov will sign a new contract in a year or two that will bring him tens of millions. And he has several bonuses to reach this season, if he wants to add a few hundred thousand dollars to his bank account. Does he really need a couple of bucks from Olivier Primeau or Ashton? So it's not just the resurrection of the Nordiques jerseys that has people in Quebec City and Montreal talking this morning… Because in reality, Ashton did what Martin St-Louis did with his power play yesterday: he chose Demidov over a guy from Quebec City, hehe. #BolducIt was just a joke, that…

'Prolongation'

I really hope Ivan Demidov isn't the type to tell his commercial agent: go, we'll take it all. Don't leave a single penny on the table.If that's the case, negotiations with the Canadiens could be tough next year… Unless those 1,001 sponsorships have the opposite effect of allowing him to leave money on the table?