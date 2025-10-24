Hockey

Another tough match for Laval
Jonathan Di Gregorio
After losing 6-2 to the Belleville Senators on Wednesday, the Laval club lost to the Americans in Rochester tonight by a score of 4-0.

Unsurprisingly, it was goaltender Kaapo Kähkönen in net, while Jacob Fowler had a rather ordinary game, giving up six goals on just 28 shots against the Sens.

And once again, the lack of resources on the Rocket's defense as the home team threw no less than 38 times at Kähkönen, who gave up three goals and was often left to his own devices. On the other hand, the Lavallois only threw 19 times at opposing goaltender Devon Levi, who was perfect. Let's just say that the offense didn't help Kähkönen much either.

Pascal Vincent's club is without the services of David Reinbacher and William, who have yet to play this season due to injury, plus Marc Del Gaizo who was recalled by the Canadiens for their trip out West.

That's three major absentees on the blue line, and while Adam Engstrom is good, he can't do it all on his own. One really has to wonder whether Jacob Fowler could have done a better job in front of the net in such a situation.

Moreover, so many defensive absentees is hardly an ideal scenario for a developing goaltender, especially if his confidence isn't high. As long as the Rocket's defense doesn't play better and continues to give away a lot of shots and scoring chances, we can't expect Fowler to perform miracles in front of the net, and a string of tough outings could undermine his confidence.

Perhaps, while waiting for injured or recalled players to return, Laval is better off giving the net to Kähkönen to protect its young keeper. spacer title='Overtime'] – A little massage?

– No points tonight for Micheal Hage.

– Jays tie the game

– His first in his hometown.

– Very nice goal.

