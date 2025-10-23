Hockey

VIDEO: Scott Wedgewood’s mask in Nordiques colors is sensational
Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Screenshot / X

Tonight, the Avalanche and Hurricanes will face off in Colorado, or should I say, the Whalers and Nordiques will face off in Colorado. The Avalanche will be wearing their old Nordiques jerseys, and the Hurricanes will be playing in their old Whalers jerseys. It's going to be a special moment. Scott Wedgewood will have the job of stopping the mighty Carolina team, and he's had a special Nordiques mask made for the occasion. And in fact, his mask is simply… sensational. The result is truly magnificent, with the Nordiques sign on both sides of the mask… and fleur-de-lys all over the helmet.

But it doesn't stop there either.

For tonight's game, Wedgewood will also be sporting new pads, a new mitt and a new old sch0ol-styleshield. We got a glimpse of what the goalie will look like tonight at the Avalanche's practice of the day… and I think his style is spectacular. I'm sure I won't be the only one, though:

One thing's for sure, the Avalanche goaltender won't go unnoticed on the ice tonight against the Hurricanes. Will he have a big game and help his team to a sixth win in nine duels this season? Overtime] – Oh.

Copied!