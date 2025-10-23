Baseball

Trey Yesavage to launch game #1 | The plan with Bo Bichette and George Springer
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
John Schneider spoke to the media.

Tomorrow's starting pitcher will be Trey Yesavage. This was announced to the media one day before the first game of the series. He will face none other than Blake Snell for the Dodgers.

Obviously, this will be a big mandate. It's a choice that was probably made because he's good, but also because Kevin Gausman was used for one inning in Monday's game.

But still: for a guy who started the year in Dunedin, was drafted in 2024 and had never played pro before April, it's still a big challenge.

And if game #5 happens, he'll be pitching on the road.

But if he can pitch as well as he has since the start of the series, the Blue Jays will have a chance of holding on for Game 1 of the 2025 World Series.

Who's the hitter of choice?

Otherwise, Bo Bichette is the talk of the town. Schneider has said that his star player could play shortstop, second base (a shortstop can play anywhere, according to him) or DH.

Is he bluffing? Who knows.

As for George Springer, the manager is confident he'll be able to play in the outfield. If so, that would allow Bichette to be the hitter of choice… but then again, I'll believe it when I see it.

In short, anything is possible right now.

  • John Schneider wants Shohei Ohtani to give back to the Blue Jays the merchandise he received when he was a free agent. Haha!

  • Chris Bassitt remains in the bullpen.

  • John Schneider believes in his group.

