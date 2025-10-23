Trey Yesavage to launch game #1 | The plan with Bo Bichette and George Springer

John Schneider spoke to the media.

Tomorrow's starting pitcher will be Trey Yesavage. This was announced to the media one day before the first game of the series. He will face none other than Blake Snell for the Dodgers.

It'll be Blake Snell versus Trey Yesavage in Game 1 of the World Series tomorrow. – Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) October 23, 2025

Obviously, this will be a big mandate. It's a choice that was probably made because he's good, but also because Kevin Gausman was used for one inning in Monday's game.

But still: for a guy who started the year in Dunedin, was drafted in 2024 and had never played pro before April, it's still a big challenge.

And if game #5 happens, he'll be pitching on the road.

But if he can pitch as well as he has since the start of the series, the Blue Jays will have a chance of holding on for Game 1 of the 2025 World Series.

Who's the hitter of choice?

Otherwise, Bo Bichette is the talk of the town. Schneider has said that his star player could play shortstop, second base (a shortstop can play anywhere, according to him) or DH.

Is he bluffing? Who knows.

Could Bo Bichette play shortstop, second or DH in this World Series? John Schneider: “I could see all 3 of those things happening honestly.” – Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) October 23, 2025

As for George Springer, the manager is confident he'll be able to play in the outfield. If so, that would allow Bichette to be the hitter of choice… but then again, I'll believe it when I see it.

In short, anything is possible right now.

John Schneider wants Shohei Ohtani to give back to the Blue Jays the merchandise he received when he was a free agent. Haha!

Blue Jays manager John Schneider says he hopes Shohei Ohtani brings back his Blue Jays cap and the jacket for his dog Decoy that were presented to him two years ago on recruiting trip – Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 23, 2025

Chris Bassitt remains in the bullpen.

Trey Yesavage will start G1 of the World Series. Chris Bassitt will likely continue pitching out of the bullpen for Blue Jays, who like what he offers in that role. – Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) October 23, 2025

John Schneider believes in his group.

“I'll put this group of 26 up against anybody.” John Schneider has nothing but confidence in his group no matter the opponent pic.twitter.com/ikcjS66ESs – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 23, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.