Top-2: Red Wings lose, releasing the Canadiens from the top spot

The Canadiens played late last night as they were in Calgary, with two other games before the CH's. Here are the results and highlights:

1. Red Wings lose, freeing up first place for the CanadiensIt's still early in the season, but it's always nice to see the Habs in first place in the division, no matter how late in the season it is. Yesterday, Montreal won in overtime against Calgary, and thanks to a Wings loss to the Sabres as well, the Canadiens are in first place in the Atlantic.

Still, it's surprising to see the Lightning and Sens in last place, but what the heck. As for the Sabres-Wings game, Buffalo put the brakes on Detroit's winning streak with a 4-2 victory. In the win, Shane's son Josh Doan scored the insurance goal. His third goal in as many games.

Now Josh Doan has HIS 3rd goal in 3 games and the Sabres double their lead pic.twitter.com/jndpPp8zee – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 23, 2025

Jack Quinn, meanwhile, scored a three-point game.

Sabres goalie Colten Ellis was making his NHL debut.

He stopped 27 of 29 shots on his way to his first Bettman Tour victory.

What a moment for Colten Ellis winning his NHL debut… Welcome to the National, kid pic.twitter.com/RLWuJTBT8p– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 23, 2025

Buffalo has three wins in its last four games. You'll have guessed which team its only setback came against

2. A sixth straight win for the Devils

New Jersey lost its opening game, but since then the Devils have been unstoppable. Yesterday, they beat the Minnesota Wild to win a sixth straight game.

Early in the third period. Areseni Gritsyuk scored his team's third goal – his first in the NHL.

Arseni Gritsyuk scores his first NHL goal on the power play pic.twitter.com/38qjbxORg5 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 23, 2025

In the absence of Jacob Markstrom, the Devils' goaltenders hold down the fort.

In Toronto on Tuesday, Jake Allen stopped the Leafs, and last night it was Nico Daws' turn to shine. A fine 29-save game for the goalie. Another of his team's standouts was Dawson Mercer.

Two assists tonight for Dawson Mercer, who now has seven points in seven games (3G,4A).#NJDevils https://t.co/fBg5kA0JSk – James Nichols (@JamesNicholsNHL) October 23, 2025

'Prolongation'

Dylan Larkin extends his point streak to seven games with an assist on Emmitt Finnie's third goal in his last two games! : @NHL_On_TNT & @StreamOnMax https://t.co/4TuyIATi3T pic.twitter.com/hGSljdy8bL– NHL (@NHL) October 23, 2025

– A point in a seventh straight game for Dylan Larkin.

– Players with more than one point.

– 24 teams in action tonight.