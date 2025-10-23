Hockey

Top-2: Red Wings lose, releasing the Canadiens from the top spot
Raphael Simard
The Canadiens played late last night as they were in Calgary, with two other games before the CH's. Here are the results and highlights:

1. Red Wings lose, freeing up first place for the CanadiensIt's still early in the season, but it's always nice to see the Habs in first place in the division, no matter how late in the season it is. Yesterday, Montreal won in overtime against Calgary, and thanks to a Wings loss to the Sabres as well, the Canadiens are in first place in the Atlantic.

Still, it's surprising to see the Lightning and Sens in last place, but what the heck. As for the Sabres-Wings game, Buffalo put the brakes on Detroit's winning streak with a 4-2 victory. In the win, Shane's son Josh Doan scored the insurance goal. His third goal in as many games.

Jack Quinn, meanwhile, scored a three-point game.

Sabres goalie Colten Ellis was making his NHL debut.

He stopped 27 of 29 shots on his way to his first Bettman Tour victory.

Buffalo has three wins in its last four games. You'll have guessed which team its only setback came against

2. A sixth straight win for the DevilsNew Jersey lost its opening game, but since then the Devils have been unstoppable. Yesterday, they beat the Minnesota Wild to win a sixth straight game.

Early in the third period. Areseni Gritsyuk scored his team's third goal – his first in the NHL.

In the absence of Jacob Markstrom, the Devils' goaltenders hold down the fort.

In Toronto on Tuesday, Jake Allen stopped the Leafs, and last night it was Nico Daws' turn to shine. A fine 29-save game for the goalie. Another of his team's standouts was Dawson Mercer.

'Prolongation'

– A point in a seventh straight game for Dylan Larkin.

– Players with more than one point.

– 24 teams in action tonight.

