Samuel Montembeault and his difficulties: Kent Hughes is not worried

Samuel Montembeault's performance is the talk of the town at the moment, and we all know why. The goalie hasn't had a great start to the season, and that's why goalie management is getting a lot of attention in Montreal. For example? Yesterday, the Habs decided to trust Jakub Dobes against the Flames (and it worked). In the eyes of José Théodore(98.5 FM), this shows a lack of respect for Monty… because he's the one who took the Canadiens to the playoffs last season. But Kent Hughes isn't panicking when he sees his #1 goalie struggling. In an interview with Jonathan Bernier of Le Journal de Montréal, the Canadiens' GM said it out loud: he's not worried about Samuel Montembeault right now. I'm not
worried about Sam,
really.
Since I arrived in Montreal, he's always been a consistent keeper.
–
Kent Hughes
And in fact, Hughes is right. Note that the JDM article was also published on the TVA Sports website.
