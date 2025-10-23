Hockey

Samuel Montembeault and his difficulties: Kent Hughes is not worried
Marc-Olivier Cook
Samuel Montembeault's performance is the talk of the town at the moment, and we all know why. The goalie hasn't had a great start to the season, and that's why goalie management is getting a lot of attention in Montreal. For example? Yesterday, the Habs decided to trust Jakub Dobes against the Flames (and it worked). In the eyes of José Théodore(98.5 FM), this shows a lack of respect for Monty… because he's the one who took the Canadiens to the playoffs last season. But Kent Hughes isn't panicking when he sees his #1 goalie struggling. In an interview with Jonathan Bernier of Le Journal de Montréal, the Canadiens' GM said it out loud: he's not worried about Samuel Montembeault right now. I'm not

worried about Sam,

really.

Since I arrived in Montreal, he's always been a consistent keeper.

Kent Hughes

And in fact, Hughes is right. Note that the JDM article was also published on the TVA Sports website.

Would Kent Hughes publicly plant his goalie? Of course not. He's not the type to do that, and while he must want to see more from his #1 goalie, openly criticizing him would have led to… absolutely nothing.but by reiterating his confidence in Monty, it could also help the Québécois find his rhythm again. Sometimes, that's what it takes for a player to be able to get back into the game. Montembeault knows that the organization loves him and cares about him – and he also knows that he has to give more to help his club on the ice. It's up to Montembeault to get back on track. He's got a good test tonight against the Oilers, and it's by having a good outing that he can regain his confidence. The ball is in his court.

