Samuel Montembeault and his difficulties: Kent Hughes is not worried

Samuel Montembeault's performance is the talk of the town at the moment, and we all know why. The goalie hasn't had a great start to the season, and that's why goalie management is getting a lot of attention in Montreal. For example? Yesterday, the Habs decided to trust Jakub Dobes against the Flames (and it worked). In the eyes of José Théodore(98.5 FM), this shows a lack of respect for Monty… because he's the one who took the Canadiens to the playoffs last season. But Kent Hughes isn't panicking when he sees his #1 goalie struggling. In an interview with Jonathan Bernier of Le Journal de Montréal, the Canadiens' GM said it out loud: he's not worried about Samuel Montembeault right now. I'm not

worried about Sam,

really.

Since I arrived in Montreal, he's always been a consistent keeper.

–

Kent Hughes

And in fact, Hughes is right. Note that the JDM article was also published on the TVA Sports website.

À LIRE | Le GM du CH a accepté de confier à propos sur le sujet de l'heure https://t.co/jlQoGvTqnT– TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 23, 2025

'Overtime'

prediction for tonight's game? Log in to your Habs+ account and earn points by participating in the “Prediction Game” now! PARTICIPATE → https://t.co/SA4ULcfSm2#GoHabsGo | @Miseojeu pic.twitter.com/UWrQp0K1ax– Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 23, 2025

Would Kent Hughes publicly plant his goalie? Of course not. He's not the type to do that, and while he must want to see more from his #1 goalie, openly criticizing him would have led to… absolutely nothing.but by reiterating his confidence in Monty, it could also help the Québécois find his rhythm again. Sometimes, that's what it takes for a player to be able to get back into the game. Montembeault knows that the organization loves him and cares about him – and he also knows that he has to give more to help his club on the ice. It's up to Montembeault to get back on track. He's got a good test tonight against the Oilers, and it's by having a good outing that he can regain his confidence. The ball is in his court.– 4-3 CH tonight. What's your

– Great news.

Brendan Shanahan is joining the NHL's Hockey Operations department, per @DarrenDreger pic.twitter.com/up6xqqAlt1 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 23, 2025

– This is special.

The Rangers (New York, not Toronto) have only allowed 11 goals in eight games with a goalie in net. Yet they've only won three games. Wild. if their offense can show a pulse they should be fine. – Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) October 23, 2025

– Yes. Colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois mentioned it in a text this morning, by the way.