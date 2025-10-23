Renaud Lavoie: “If you wait until June to sign Mike Matheson, good evening… he’s gone”

The Canadiens have won six of their eight games so far this season, and now sit atop the Atlantic Division… and 4th overall in the National Hockey League. That said, some of this success has to be attributed to Mike Matheson, who has been playing some really great hockey so far. The Québécois is an indispensable part of the team's formation, and he's fulfilling his role to perfection. Yesterday again, the #8 had a big game. He spent 25 minutes and 26 seconds on the ice, was excellent in his zone throughout the game… and it was he who gave his club the win in overtime.He was really excellent.

Mike Matheson gives the Canadiens the win, but what an assist from Ivan Demidov! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/l34DbYQ3M6 – LNH (@LNH_FR) October 23, 2025

if you wait until June to sign Mike Matheson, good evening… he's gone.

Matheson was really excellent… and has been since the very beginning of the season. That's why Martin St-Louis doesn't hesitate to use him as much as possible: Matheson may be playing too much at the moment – and we know he tends to make more mistakes when that happens – but the results are there. and if the results continue to be this good, you have to wonder what that will mean for his next contract. Because let's not forget: the defenseman is in the final year of his deal and will be eligible to test the free agent market on July 1 if he hasn't signed by then. And without saying that time is running out, Renaud Lavoie shared a sobering phrase this morning on BPM Sports

The journalist is right: the longer the Canadiens wait, the more Matheson's value will rise if he continues to perform like this. He'll be one of the few quality defensemen available on July 1, and if he's not under contract by then, there will be teams who are really interested in him – and who will probably be ready to shell out the big bucks to try and convince him to sign.

It would be a dangerous game for Kent Hughes and the Canadiens, and right now, the Habs don't seem to have the luxury of losing an important player – both on the ice and in the dressing room – like Mike Matheson. Especially with Kaiden Guhle injured more often than not…This is an issue that needs to be resolved.

