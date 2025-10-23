Patrik Laine has no knee injury, says Kent Hughes

Patrik Laine's injury arrived suddenly and what was supposed to be a day-to-day assessment quietly became more serious.No one knows exactly what the injury is, but Kent Hughes has revealed that his forward doesn't have a knee injury like last season.This was reported by Jonathan Bernier in a Journal de Montréal text on Thursday.

Kent Hughes explained that this is something completely new in Laine's case.It was already known that Laine had sought a second opinion for his injury assessment, which wasn't necessarily a good sign.The Finnish forward did not accompany the Canadiens on their trip out West.More details to follow.

Juraj Slafkovsky, at the Habs (5 vs 5), after 8 games. Expected Goals: 1st Shots: 1st Dangerous Shots: 1st Checks: 1st *Slafkovsky is also 12th in the NHL for expected goals, but has more checks than any of the guys ahead of him. A performance of… – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) October 23, 2025

