Hockey

Patrik Laine has no knee injury, says Kent Hughes
DansLesCoulisses.com
Patrik Laine has no knee injury, says Kent Hughes
Credit: Screenshot / X

Patrik Laine's injury arrived suddenly and what was supposed to be a day-to-day assessment quietly became more serious.No one knows exactly what the injury is, but Kent Hughes has revealed that his forward doesn't have a knee injury like last season.This was reported by Jonathan Bernier in a Journal de Montréal text on Thursday.

Kent Hughes explained that this is something completely new in Laine's case.It was already known that Laine had sought a second opinion for his injury assessment, which wasn't necessarily a good sign.The Finnish forward did not accompany the Canadiens on their trip out West.More details to follow.

'Overtime'

– Slovakia's

– A battle of the big boys.

– News on Jacob Markstrom's next contract.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!