Nick Suzuki well placed in the race for the Selke Trophy

Offensively, Nick Suzuki is off to an excellent start to the season, his 11 points ranking him fifth in the entire NHL. Offensively, he's excellent. Defensively, he's one of the best forwards in the NHL, at least that's how Renaud Lavoie sees it. During his appearance on TVA Sports' JiC show on Thursday, Lavoie praised Suzuki's performance with a little allusion to the Selke Trophy.

The numbers are pretty convincing! https://t.co/L9S9c8S719– TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 23, 2025

Renaud Lavoie talked not only about Suzuki's 11 points, but also about the fact that he has a +6 differential, which ranks 13th in the entire NHL and ninth among forwards. And that differential doesn't count powerplay goals. Lavoie did the math: when Suzuki was on the ice in the first eight games, the Canadiens scored 14 goals and conceded just three, giving them a strong case to lead the race for the Selke Trophy. For now, Renaud Lavoie has noted two other players who are also in this race since the start of the season. Suzuki also has five blocked shots so far this season. That's one more than Marner and Eichel. Last season, Suzuki stood out by completing the campaign with a +19 rating, and was voted 13th for the Selke Trophy.

How Barkov won the Selke. Draisaitl and Matthews both received first-place votes. pic.twitter.com/Txi0qs6Xjv– Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) June 2, 2025

This season, the Canadiens' captain could do even better than his +19 from last campaign.

And going like this, we can expect him to finish higher in the Selke voting standings than last season.

'En

Already a fourth goal for Emil Heineman with the Islanders pic.twitter.com/BjSBC1ZfZV – TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 24, 2025

– Emil Heineman is doing well with the Islanders.

– Ça ne va pas pour Logan Mailloux.

Mailloux is -2 eight minutes into the game. The growing pains continue – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) October 24, 2025

– It hurts to fight Ryan Reaves.