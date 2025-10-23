Baseball

MLB in brief: John Schneider has a request for Shohei Ohtani
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in brief: John Schneider has a request for Shohei Ohtani
Credit: X

John Schneider has a request for Shohei Ohtani

The manager wants back the Blue Jays hat the Japanese got when he visited the club as a free agent.

Blue Jays in the spotlight

Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer (as outfielder and DH) are nominated for a Silver Stick. The club could also win the team honor.

Change of agent for Nick Castellanos

Transaction rumors intensify.

How they were built

The two surviving clubs have signed a lot of guys.

Zack Wheeler gets better

He should be ready for the 2026 season.

Ernie Clement and his World Series stock

He'll give some to his family.

This content was created with the help of AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!