Mike Matheson is the NHL’s best defensive defenseman, according to Dany Dubé

Since his arrival with the Canadiens, Mike Matheson has established himself as an offensive defenseman capable of playing long minutes in a game. This season, with the arrival of Noah Dobson, his role has been called upon to change. He has become a more complete defenseman, and we feel that he is better defensively than he has shown in recent years. In his column on TVA Sports' JiC , Dany Dubé took everyone by surprise when he said that Matheson is the best defensive defenseman in the entire National Hockey League.

I don't think anyone expected such a statement today.What Dany Dubé likes is to see Matheson defend well, block shots and get involved in the physical game. Mike Matheson is effectively 10th in the NHL this season for blocked shots, which is excellent. As for turnovers, Matheson has been the victim of 11 this season, according to moneypuck.com, which places him 20th in the entire NHL. Dubé is right to say that Matheson is an important player for the Canadiens.But is that enough to say that Mike Matheson is the best defensive player in the NHL?

Nordiques legend Michel Goulet on Ivan Demidov: “He looks like Sergei Makarov… he's going to be a superstar “#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @MurphysLaw74 pic.twitter.com/xpMVR1eb7w– The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test (@sickpodnhl) October 23, 2025

Dubé puts Matheson at the top of the list for his all-round game, and gives him a lot of credit because few defensive defensemen in the NHL are as capable of collecting points. The Habs' defenseman has already collected five points after eight games. Best defensive player in the NHL or not, Matheson remains one of the most important defensemen in the Canadiens' brigade. Overtime ] – Michel Goulet is a big fan of Ivan Demidov.

– It's going to be beautiful.

The Hurricanes and Avalanche are blessing us with the sweetest jersey matchup of the season! (via @Canes, @Avalanche) pic.twitter.com/t4cHb3tPO0– BarDown (@BarDown) October 23, 2025

– Feels good.

– A good friendly bet would be interesting.