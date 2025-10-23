Michael Hage played injured for most of last season

Michael Hage had quite a rookie season in the NCAA in 2024-25. His 34 points in 33 games earned him Rookie of the Year honors in the NCAA's Big Ten division. He accomplished this feat while injured. That's what his head coach with the University of Michigan, Brandon Naurato, explained in an interview with Sportsnet's Mike Koreen.

According to UMich HC Brandon Naurato, #GoHabsGo prospect Michael Hage spent the “majority” of last season hurt. Banged up and still won B1G Rookie of the Year?? Insane.

So that means Hage was able to be one of the best in the league while being maganaged. Normally, a player who plays injured is slowed down, but in this case, Hage was able to continue his development by forgetting about the pain. This great resilience of the Canadiens' prospect probably bought him time in his development. Hage's development is going wonderfully well. We feel he's taken a step forward since the start of the season. Playing healthy certainly helps, but he's definitely better. His 13 points in seven games speak for themselves, and Hage picked up two points in his most recent game on Thursday. The University of Michigan Wolverines won 4-0 over the Western Michigan Broncos, and he came on strong to score his team's second goal and set up Adam Valentini's goal in the third period.

A healthy Michael Hage all season could stay in the running for the Hobey-Baker Trophy awarded to the NCAA's top player.

A full healthy season could also allow him to develop sufficiently to join the Canadiens at the end of the campaign or the beginning of the next.

