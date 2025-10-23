Mason Miller: expect him to be a starter in 2026

For nearly a year (summer 2024 to summer 2025), I was saying the same thing about the A's management of Mason Miller: trade him or make him a starting pitcher in the rotation.

He was eventually traded to the Padres at the 2025 deadline.

The reason was simple: not only does he have the arsenal to make that transition, and not only has it been a fad for some relievers in recent years… but, above all, a closer in Oakland/Sacramento doesn't protect many wins.

But if he had the potential to be a starter in 2025, he can still be one in 2026. And on that subject, Padres boss A.J. Preller opened the door to his pitcher being a member of the rotation in 2026.

AJ Preller says that the team will have more communication with the players moving forward when asked about Mason Miller potentially moving into the starting rotation next year. He said the team will be in touch in the coming weeks for that type of conversation. – 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) October 14, 2025

To me, it's obvious where this is headed.

In 2025, the club wanted to win in the short term by picking him up and didn't necessarily have a glaring need in the rotation. Plus, Miller was in the midst of a great season in the bullpen and there was no point in moving him from there.

But what about next season, with a full off-season to make the transition? It's a different story.

Not only would Miller be good – in my opinion – as a starter because of his velocity, but the Padres are also likely to lose the services of Michael King and Dylan Cease as free agents.

And given that the owners will want to cut corners (including reducing the club's payroll a bit), I don't see the San Diego club being able to adequately replace these guys in the starting pitching corps.

I feel Preller has pretty much shouted that he wants to get Miller out of the bullpen and into the rotation. And besides, the bullpen is a position of strength for the Padres, who already have a ninth-inning specialist, and a place where there are more solutions on the market.

