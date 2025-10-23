Kirby Dach returns to the game tonight

Kirby Dach did not participate in last night's game in Calgary, skating extra during the day but unable to play against the Flames. However, he'll be back in the Montreal line-up tonight, when the Habs travel to Edmonton to take on the Oilers.The Canadiens made the announcement on X. In their tweet, the Canadiens mentioned that Dach will take Roy's place in the line-up. Roy wasn't atrocious last night, but he only spent seven minutes and 58 seconds on the ice against the Flames…

Kirby Dach will be in uniform against Edmonton in place of Joshua Roy Kirby Dach will return to the lineup against the Oilers in place of Joshua Roy #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/rDYaAOVSzD – Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 23, 2025

'Prolongation'

Good for Dach. We knew he wasn't going to play the two games in two nights this week because the Habs wanted to be careful with him, but it's still great to see him able to play tonight. That said, there will be another change in the lineup, but we already knew about it before today. Samuel Montembeault will face the Oilers… and there's pressure on the Québécois' shoulders with Jakub Dobes' sparkling performance. Monty needs to pull out a big one, and this is a good test for him because we know that the Oilers' two-headed monster can be very, very dangerous on his own. I can't wait to see, though, how Dach will be used tonight. Will Martin St-Louis simply want to insert him on the Bolduc and Veleno line so as not to undo his other lines – which seem to be rolling along nicely at the moment? The question arises: I don't seem to like the idea of a unit made up of Dach, Veleno and Bolduc…Marc Del Gaizo is with the club at the moment, but it's normal to see Martin St-Louis relying on his six regular defensemen. Lane Hutson, Mike Matheson, Noah Dobson, Alexandre Carrier, Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj will be in uniform tonight, too. But that's to be expected too.