Jakub Dobes is eligible for the Calder Trophy

Ivan Demidov is a serious candidate for the Calder this year. Of course, he's not alone in the race, buthe's probably the best chance of succeeding Lane Hutson in Montreal. His line-mate (Oliver Kapanen) is also a candidate, but we suspect he won't score 40 this year.But if not, consider… Jakub Dobes –

My piece of the day on the Calder race, but mostly on Jakub Dobes' presence in the discussion – Jakub Dobes outperforms goalies deemed elite among rookies. Via @Toutsurlehockey https://t.co/IByUkLy6b0 –Mathieu Paradis (@mat_paradis) October 23, 2025

Mathieu Paradis, of the TSLH site , has written a piece on the subject. And it's an interesting angle, since not everyone thinks of Dobes as a rookie.He certainly wasn't named among the favorite candidates before the season started,but since he didn't play 25 games last year (and doesn't have two seasons of at least six games before this one), he's well and truly eligible for Rookie of the Year.The same rule applies for skaters and goalies, which is weird in my book. Content-ads]Right now, the odds aren't necessarily in his favor: he's not his club's #1 goalie… and Dustin Wolf proved last year that a great season from a goalie isn't necessarily enough to beat a skater.

But Dobes, who just beat Wolf yesterday, is currently one of the NHL's best goaltenders.

Dobes has worked hard this summer to look better in front of his net, and it shows.AsMartin St-Louis says, at the start of the season, there's a lot of excitement. We'll see what the goalkeeper does when the season takes its normal course in the next few weeks, and we'll especially see how Samuel Montembeault plays. That's part of the equation

Check out this Zharovsky shift. He's #97 in white, taking the faceoff. Creates all of the offense. Makes a great pass from behind the net. Deserved an assist, but they can be stingy in the KHL. #Habs pic.twitter.com/ftMO8D0vIq – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) October 23, 2025

Agreements extended through 2027-2028 for the Heart of Victory Our core foundation remains, secured through 2027-2028! https://t.co /WbQKs6BzxP pic.twitter.com/6c4OB3KjH7– Victoire de Montréal (@PWHL_Montreal) October 23, 2025

#Isles Transaction: Alex Romanov has been placed on IR (retroactive 10/16/25).

New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 23, 2025

