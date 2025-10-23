Jakub Dobes does everything to create a goalkeeping controversy

In Montreal, Samuel Montembeault is the club's #1 goalie, but he's known for years that youngsters are pushing for his job. The two Jacobs (or the two Jakubs) exist, and they're hungry too. In the case of Jacob Fowler, we know he needs some mileage down there. Butwhat about Jakub Dobes? That's a different story. Dobes hasn‘t always had it easy in Montreal in 2025, but recently we've seen why the Canadiens believe in him. Since the start of the season, things have been going pretty well for him.

After an excellent preparatory schedule, the European picked up where he left off in the regular season. He's given up just six goals in four games this season, and we're talking about four wins. content-ads]Yesterday, in a 2-1 win in Calgary, he was masterful. He and Dustin Wolf stole many of the goals (without the Flames goalie's big performance, the Habs wouldn't have needed overtime… and the same goes for Dobes and the Flames) last night, with Dobes making 18 saves in the second period alone. And the only goal he gave up in the third was because Noah Dobson had a good brain bubble: the Habs goalie stole two points from the Flames. Dobes, who has been one of the elite goaltenders (albeit in a small sample size) since the start of the regular season, is starting to pick up points for his club several times now. By necessity, he's doing what it takes to create a goaltending controversy. That's certainly not his goal, of course, but that's what it's like around town. His goal is just to play hockey and feel good in front of the net.

Jakub Dobes on his season with the Habs so far: “Last year I was more nervous being a rookie. This year I'm just having fun. That's actually what I changed in my game.” pic.twitter.com/ixupyKczcP– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 23, 2025

A look at the Atlantic Division standings after the #Habs beat the Flames 2-1 in overtime tonight in Calgary: pic.twitter.com/ArTWE7D0kA – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) October 23, 2025

But we'll agree on one thing: the performances of both goalies have meant that the plan has changed recently. Because clearly, the goal wasn't to give #2 two games in a row at the start of the week.Was the plan changed to help Samuel Montembeault practice properly to get back on track? Or was the plan changed because Jakub Dobes deserves to play? If the goal is to give Monty some practice time so he can find his bearings in front of the net, and the plan revolves around him… or if the goal is to see what Dobes has in his body, it changes the game. And even if the result is the same: more short-term playing time for #2. After several days of practice, the Québécois will play tonight in Edmonton. He'd better do the right thing, so as not to add fuel to the fire unnecessarily,and because the Habs need to keep winning, of course.#Rankings

The real question, really, will be who plays Saturday night. Because if Dobes plays, it'll be proof that the plan has really changed in town. Tonight's game will help give some clues. content-ads]But that's not all we need to take away from yesterday's game, which was the first of four on the road. Edmonton, Vancouver and Seattle are also on the menu in the next few days, sowhat's on my mind? 1. The old Flames arena that meant the game started without all the lights on… it looks a bit ridiculous quite a bit. I wonder if Shania Twain was impressed by the Saddledome…

Country Icon Shania Twain spotted at the Saddledome pic.twitter.com/1LoDAL448g– BarDown (@BarDown) October 23, 2025

2. You know a goalkeeper is respected, in a locker room, when his teammates come to his defense. And yesterday, that's exactly what happened with Jakub Dobes. And the CH pointed it out.

DEMIDOV WE ARE NOT WORTHY pic.twitter.com/2ekQPhYk3o – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 23, 2025

3. Forget Noah Dobson's mistake on the Flames goal and forget Mike Matheson's game-winning goal, which are among the worst and best moments of the game. This duo, every time they're on the ice, stabilizes the club. 4. The Canadiens can hold their own and win games in overtime, which is great. But keep in mind that in a playoff race, regular wins are worth more than overtime tiebreakers. Obviously, two points are better than one. But winning games in 60 minutes must become the norm. Three of the six wins have come in three-on-three overtime.5. That said, it's exciting to see the Canadiens so talented at three-on-three. Ivan Demidov and Lane Hutson have so much room to be creative, and it's been the talk of the NHL.

The Habs won't get far with just one quality center… they're not generating enough offense – Michel Bouchard (@bouchardmichel) October 23, 2025

6. Yesterday, it was Nick Suzuki who opened the machine in the third and set the tone for the Habs, who took their game up a notch. It's a good thing he's here – and so are his linemates, for that matter. But the depth at center is going to hurt the club in the end.

7. You've got to love the progression of the young forwards. Zachary Bolduc scored again. Oliver Kapanen knows how to position himself on the ice. Ivan Demidov is getting comfortable in the NHL. So much the better.

Yesterday, right after the game, the members of the organization left for Edmonton. Tonight, the Oilers will be on the menu at 9 p.m. Quebec time. There will be no practice, and around 1:30 p.m., some people will be talking to the media. It will be important to keep an eye out for any extras skating. But since we already know that Samuel Montembeault will play and we don't expect any changes on the blue line, we'll be keeping an eye on two guys: Kirby Dach and Joshua Roy. Will the one skating with Jakub Dobes and Marc Del Gaizo be left out? Possibly. And when you consider that everything hinges on Dach's injury, it's clear that this is an important situation to monitor.