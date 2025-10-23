Jakub Dobes does everything to create a goalkeeping controversy

In Montreal, Samuel Montembeault is the club's #1 goalie, but he's known for years that youngsters are pushing for his job. The two Jacobs (or the two Jakubs) exist, and they're hungry too. In the case of Jacob Fowler, we know he needs some mileage down there. Butwhat about Jakub Dobes? That's a different story. Dobes hasn‘t always had it easy in Montreal in 2025, but recently we've seen why the Canadiens believe in him. Since the start of the season, things have been going pretty well for him.
After an excellent preparatory schedule, the European picked up where he left off in the regular season. He's given up just six goals in four games this season, and we're talking about four wins. content-ads]Yesterday, in a 2-1 win in Calgary, he was masterful. He and Dustin Wolf stole many of the goals (without the Flames goalie's big performance, the Habs wouldn't have needed overtime… and the same goes for Dobes and the Flames) last night, with Dobes making 18 saves in the second period alone. And the only goal he gave up in the third was because Noah Dobson had a good brain bubble: the Habs goalie stole two points from the Flames. Dobes, who has been one of the elite goaltenders (albeit in a small sample size) since the start of the regular season, is starting to pick up points for his club several times now. By necessity, he's doing what it takes to create a goaltending controversy. That's certainly not his goal, of course, but that's what it's like around town. His goal is just to play hockey and feel good in front of the net.
Jakub Dobes on his season with the Habs so far:
The real question, really, will be who plays Saturday night. Because if Dobes plays, it'll be proof that the plan has really changed in town. Tonight's game will help give some clues. content-ads]But that's not all we need to take away from yesterday's game, which was the first of four on the road. Edmonton, Vancouver and Seattle are also on the menu in the next few days, sowhat's on my mind? 1. The old Flames arena that meant the game started without all the lights on… it looks a bit ridiculous quite a bit. I wonder if Shania Twain was impressed by the Saddledome…
2. You know a goalkeeper is respected, in a locker room, when his teammates come to his defense. And yesterday, that's exactly what happened with Jakub Dobes. And the CH pointed it out.
7. You've got to love the progression of the young forwards. Zachary Bolduc scored again. Oliver Kapanen knows how to position himself on the ice. Ivan Demidov is getting comfortable in the NHL. So much the better.