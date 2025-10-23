“I can’t create offense”: The Habs really discouraged Dustin Wolf

The Flames were unable to score more than a single goal against the Habs last night, but Jakub Dobes was outstanding in net. The rookie goaltender – who is eligible for the Calder Trophy – stopped 36 of 37 shots and had quite an outing in Calgary. Except for the Flames, the result is frustrating. Because all season long, the team simply hasn't been able to score… And now, after yesterday's game, Dustin Wolf is getting fed up. The 24-year-old goalie criticized his club's offense and threw his teammates under the bus, saying that he's doing his job, but he can't create offense for his team. But in reality, it's not like Wolf has been spectacular this season. He has a 1-5-1 record, a .875 efficiency rate and a 3.61 goals-against average…Maybe he should have saved himself a little embarrassment.

“It's tough. I can't generate offense. I do my job; I try to keep the puck out of our net, and hope that our guys can generate a couple.” Dustin Wolf had his guy. The Flames need to start putting the puck in the net. pic.twitter.com/rz6dsw8l45– Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 23, 2025

At the same time, maybe that's what it takes to whip the Flames.

They're off to a truly atrocious start to the season: they've won just one of their eight games this season… and that's truly awful when you consider the fact that they've scored a paltry total of 13 goals (you read that right) so far this campaign. It's obviously not enough. To win games – whether in the NHL, MLB, NBA, NFL or MLS -… you have to be able to produce offensively. It takes points on the board to win, and that's really not what we've seen in Calgary since the start of the season. Wolf's exit is justified in that sense. But then again, for a guy who's having such a hard time right now, maybe the timing wasn't quite right to come out and say it publicly. I wonder what the guys in the room think. We're talking about a 24-year-old goalie with 78 games of NHL experience who just signed a $52.5 million (seven-year) contract with the Flames…

When was the last time we were top of the Atlantic at the end of October LOL https://t.co/nRuPRJjb2q – HFTV (@HFTVSports) October 23, 2025

The news came as a surprise to many. At just 23 years of age, William Dufour is joining the Quebec Nationals of the NAHL. But not too quickly. The Québécois forward will probably only be passing through.https://t.co/hmuewH3THs –Kevin Dubé (@KDubeJDQ) October 23, 2025

Jakub Dobes with the Habs this season: – 4-0-0 – 1.47 GAA -.950 sv % He's still a rookie. pic.twitter.com/T4sfpsbD1a– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 23, 2025

