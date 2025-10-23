Here’s what it will take for Patrik Laine to talk contract with Kent Hughes

Mike Matheson is the Canadiens' next contract priority, but would Patrik Laine like to be in that position? There's every reason to believe so, given that he openly stated this summer that he wanted to sign a contract extension. But… Clearly, at the moment, the Finn hasn't put himself in a position where he can afford to go to the GM and ask him to sign a new contract with the Habs. Yesterday, David Pagnotta spoke on the subject.

On behalf of DFO, he mentioned that the Habs and Laine had held talks this summer, and that there was even some renewed life in the talks during the preseason. But since then? Nothing. What Pagnotta is saying is that, to bring the talks back to the forefront, Laine will have to produce (especially at five-on-five) before he can return to the negotiating table. But since Laine is awaiting a second opinion on his knee after a difficult camp and after a start to the season that hasn't lived up to expectations…Between you and me, even if Laine were to return in force soon, I find it hard to see a world in which Kent Hughes is keen to give him a new contract.

If you read between the lines of Pagnotta's comments, you'd think that the chances of Laine and Hughes signing a contract that would suit everyone are pretty slim. The gamble was worth it a year ago, and it helped get the Canadiens to the playoffs.