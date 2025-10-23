David Reinbacher’s return schedule is behind schedule

David Reinbacher isn't playing right now. The defenseman suffered a fractured metacarpal bone almost a month ago, and the Canadiens said at the time that Reinbacher would miss four weeks. The problem? It's been four weeks now. David Reinbacher is behind schedule for his return, and we all agree that's not encouraging. In fact, it may even be worrying… because we know about his injury history – which is pretty extensive for a guy his age.We knew there was a good chance he'd miss more than four weeks of activity. My colleague Maxime Truman wrote about it at the end of September… and obviously, that's what could happen.

Four weeks ago today, the Canadiens told us that David Reinbacher would be out for four weeks. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 23, 2025

David Reinbacher has to play.

Since the Habs drafted him in 2023, the defenseman has played 56 games at the professional level in the regular season (including 35 in Kloten, when the club was in dire straits) and has also taken part in 13 playoff games with the Rocket. We agree: in two seasons, that's not enough. He was again forced to miss the start of the 25-26 campaign, and to see him able to return to action would be good news. Especially if he can help the Laval Rocket quickly too. We know, after all, that a defenseman's development can take longer. But Reinbacher will start to fall too far behind in his development if he's not able to take part in games, and that's what's starting to become more worrying in his case – even if he has been unlucky in terms of injuries in the last two years.All this to say that it's about time we had some news about his state of health.

