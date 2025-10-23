Canadiens fall apart in third period, lose to Edmonton

The Canadiens continued their trip out West on Thursday, taking on the Oilers in Edmonton. Samuel Montembeault had the chance to get his season back on track after looking poor in his last few starts. Here's the Canadiens lineup:
's lineup#GoHabsGo
Here's the Oilers lineup:
Matt Savoie is elevated to the top line while Calvin Pickard starts in net for the #Oilers vs. Montreal.
– Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 24, 2025
The Canadiens were the first to strike in this game. Lane Hutson headed a shot on net and Alex Newhook took care of the scoring on the return.
Hey, hey, what do ya say, it's 1-0 us#GoHabsGo
Canadiens fans were happy to see Ivan Demidov finally get his spot on the powerplay. Except it was another rookie who scored the next goal. David Tomasek unleashed a powerful shot that bounced off Newhook before finding the back of the net.
tomasek tally #LetsGoOilers
– Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 24, 2025
It was Tomasek's first NHL goal, and after 20 minutes of play, it was tied 1-1.
Henrique magnificent #LetsGoOilers
– Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 24, 2025
Let's just say the Québécois goalie already looked better. Andrew Mangiapane added to Edmonton's lead just three minutes later.
Bready for it #LetsGoOilers
– Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 24, 2025
That's when the Habs woke up. Josh Anderson got things started with his first goal of the season to close the gap.
Top shelf, where mama hides the cookies #GoHabsGo
Then, a minute later, Cole Caufield accepted a beautiful pass from Noah Dobson to tie the game.
WEST COAST COLE#GoHabsGo
– Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 24, 2025
But it wasn't over yet! Caufield added to it with his second goal of the game.
HE DID IT AGAIN#GoHabsGo
Montreal scored three goals in less than two minutes of play! After two periods, the Canadiens were leading 4-3.
down!#GoHabsGo
Oliver Kapanen's pass was probably the best part of the goal, but the game was far from over. Leon Draisaitl took advantage of a powerplay to score his fifth goal this season.
Dynamic PPG #LetsGoOilers
– Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 24, 2025
Nothing to lift Montembeault's spirits, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins created the tie less than a minute later.
Nuggy to the net #LetsGoOilers
– Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 24, 2025
The third period was one to forget for the Habs. Vasily Podkolzin restored the Oilers' lead with barely a minute to play in the period.
Vasili Podkolzin made it 6-5 Oilers late in the 3rd period #GoHabsGo v. #LetsGoOilers
– RDS (@RDSca) October 24, 2025
It was this goal that gave the Oilers the 6-5 victory, meaning the Habs lost after two straight wins.
Montreal continues its road trip away from home on Saturday, when it faces the Vancouver Canucks
'Prolongation'– Ivan Demidov finally gets his chance on the first powerplay.
Ivan Demidov on the 1st wave in place of Bolduc. Slafkovsky in the bumper
– Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) October 24, 2025
– The defense did its job early in the game.
The Canadiens hadn't allowed a shot in the last 9:46 minutes before the Oilers' lucky goal
– Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) October 24, 2025
– A tough comeback.
An absolutely brutal game by Kirby Dach tonight…
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 24, 2025
– Cole Caufield will have his 40-goal season.
Now tied for the league lead in goals: #GoHabsGo Cole Caufield.
– Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 24, 2025
– Jake Evans
has had himself a period.
Really starting to find his groove this season. – Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) October 24, 2025
– Referees didn't have a great game.
Referees get Oilers back in game. Good on TSN's Craig Button for ripping officials on broadcast. #Habs
– Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) October 24, 2025