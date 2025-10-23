Canadiens fall apart in third period, lose to Edmonton

The Canadiens continued their trip out West on Thursday, taking on the Oilers in Edmonton. Samuel Montembeault had the chance to get his season back on track after looking poor in his last few starts. Here's the Canadiens lineup:

Matt Savoie is elevated to the top line while Calvin Pickard starts in net for the #Oilers vs. Montreal.@PlayAlbertaCA | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/SzY4ivUDBi – Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 24, 2025

The Canadiens were the first to strike in this game. Lane Hutson headed a shot on net and Alex Newhook took care of the scoring on the return.

We love it we love it Hey, hey, what do ya say, it's 1-0 us#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/dwZ7XIXzuu– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 24, 2025

Canadiens fans were happy to see Ivan Demidov finally get his spot on the powerplay. Except it was another rookie who scored the next goal. David Tomasek unleashed a powerful shot that bounced off Newhook before finding the back of the net.

It was Tomasek's first NHL goal, and after 20 minutes of play, it was tied 1-1.

It was a roller-coaster second period. Adam Henrique started the job by redirecting a floating shot that got the better of Montembeault.

Let's just say the Québécois goalie already looked better. Andrew Mangiapane added to Edmonton's lead just three minutes later.

That's when the Habs woke up. Josh Anderson got things started with his first goal of the season to close the gap.

Right in the corner! Top shelf, where mama hides the cookies #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/OEbTJeZr7X– Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 24, 2025

Then, a minute later, Cole Caufield accepted a beautiful pass from Noah Dobson to tie the game.

But it wasn't over yet! Caufield added to it with his second goal of the game.

Montreal scored three goals in less than two minutes of play! After two periods, the Canadiens were leading 4-3.

The third period got off to a great start for the Canadiens. Alex Newhook scored his second goal of the game to give his team a two-goal cushion.

Oliver Kapanen's pass was probably the best part of the goal, but the game was far from over. Leon Draisaitl took advantage of a powerplay to score his fifth goal this season.

Nothing to lift Montembeault's spirits, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins created the tie less than a minute later.

The third period was one to forget for the Habs. Vasily Podkolzin restored the Oilers' lead with barely a minute to play in the period.

Vasili Podkolzin made it 6-5 Oilers late in the 3rd period #GoHabsGo v. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/DDHxgdVLCF – RDS (@RDSca) October 24, 2025

It was this goal that gave the Oilers the 6-5 victory, meaning the Habs lost after two straight wins.

Montreal continues its road trip away from home on Saturday, when it faces the Vancouver Canucks

'Prolongation'

Ivan Demidov on the 1st wave in place of Bolduc. Slafkovsky in the bumper – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) October 24, 2025

– Ivan Demidov finally gets his chance on the first powerplay.

– The defense did its job early in the game.

The Canadiens hadn't allowed a shot in the last 9:46 minutes before the Oilers' lucky goal – Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) October 24, 2025

– A tough comeback.

An absolutely brutal game by Kirby Dach tonight… – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 24, 2025

– Cole Caufield will have his 40-goal season.

Now tied for the league lead in goals: #GoHabsGo Cole Caufield. – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 24, 2025

– Jake Evans

has had himself a period. Really starting to find his groove this season. – Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) October 24, 2025

– Referees didn't have a great game.