Bo Bichette took rollers at second base yesterday

Recently, Bo Bichette declared that he will be ready to play in the World Series.

And it's interesting to note that yesterday, he was spotted by TV cameras running to first base. And we have to admit, it went well for him.

#BlueJays fans, check out who was running the bases today at Rogers Centre. Bo Bichette declared he'd be ready for the #WorldSeries. This seems like a really positive sign! #WANTITALL (Viz: @MLBNetwork) pic.twitter.com/RaPm5bn0gD – Daniele Franceschi (@Daniele_Media) October 23, 2025

The problem? The Blue Jays probably won't want to put him at shortstop (his natural position) because he's not 100% and the current recipe is working well. Even at 100%, Bichette doesn't have the glove of Andres Gimenez.

And the DH position is filled by a George Springer who isn't 100%. #Genou

So basically, unless Springer was capable of playing defensively, it was easy to think that the only solution was for Bo Bichette to stay on the bench and come out when needed.

But now Ben Nicholson-Smith has brought a new layer to the case: yesterday, Bichette took ground balls at second base, a position he's never played in the Majors before.

Bo Bichette took ground balls at second base late Wednesday afternoon, testing his left knee at a position he has never before played at the MLB level https://t.co/d7paNON8ag – Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) October 23, 2025

He's played the #4 position in the minors before – notably when John Schneider was his manager in AA New Hampshire. But in Toronto, it's always been shortstop or the hitter's choice position for him.

If Bichette were ever able to play second base (not a certainty), the Blue Jays would simply have to tamp down Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who was the regular at the position against the Mariners, and bench him.

Seeing little Biche at second base would surely please a lot of clubs. Bichette will be a free agent in a few weeks, and everyone knows that a change of position would be ideal in his case.

I don't know if John Schneider would really be willing to use Bichette at second base in the World Series (maybe it's all a ruse to fool the Dodgers or a contingency plan), but let's just say it's very interesting, anyway.

This content was created with the help of AI.