Top-5: Brad Marchand in tears on his return to Boston

Last night, 20 teams were playing, and it was a rare Tuesday when the Habs weren't in action. Here are the results and highlights:

The @utahmammoth extended their season-opening home winning streak to four games to cap off Tuesday's 10-game slate.#NHLStats: https://t.co/xSLyK5NLeK pic.twitter.com/CthMMqlrLg – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 22, 2025

1. Panthers win as Brad Marchand returns to BostonAfter winning their first three games of the season, the Bruins wanted to stop their descent into hell. After their wins, they lost four games in a row. But Boston could do nothing against the two-time defending champions and their former captain Brad Marchand, who received a moving ovation before the game for returning to Boston for the first time since being traded to the Panthers last year.

Brad Marchand's Bruins tribute video made him quite emotional (via @espn)pic.twitter.com/6mInAj8lnp– TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 22, 2025

The forward had tears in his eyes. Heplayed well in this game, picking up two assists, including this one:

another BEAUTIFUL assist from Marchy pic.twitter.com/ca6XZt9rlC – Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) October 22, 2025

And, is it really a Florida game if Marchand doesn't go to the dungeon?

Bruins Nation is loving seeing Marchy back in the TD Garden box pic.twitter.com/J104wbMAC1 – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 22, 2025

As mentioned, Florida won, but the home side worked to the end.

With less than two minutes left in the game, Morgan Geekie seemed to have led everyone into overtime.

GEEKIE TIES IT WITH A MINUTE AND HALF LEFT pic.twitter.com/v9b7CrM45f – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 22, 2025

But minutes later, the visitors scored the winning goal.

What a game, which ended 4-3.

WHAT A GO-AHEAD GOAL FOR THE PANTHERS WITH LESS THAN 30 SECONDS LEFT pic.twitter.com/zN158vyKN5 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 22, 2025

2. A first goal for Connor McDavid in an Oilers victory

Connor McDavid has his first of the season pic.twitter.com/1KbJz7HzfX – TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 21, 2025

Last night, the Oilers were in Ottawa. And Connor McDavid finally broke the deadlock. He scored the first goal of the game, his first of the season.

Then, young Isaac Howard also scored his first goal. But for him, it was his first of his career.

FIRST CAREER NHL GOAL FOR ISAAC HOWARD pic.twitter.com/YdxIbCo0RL – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 22, 2025

Despite trailing 0-2, the Sens didn't give up, scoring two goals in short order to tie the game.

Dylan Cozens puts the Sens on the board in the 3rd period pic.twitter.com/XIGzQSEARj – TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 22, 2025

Thomas Chabot scores the Sens' SECOND goal in the first two minutes of the third to tie the game pic.twitter.com/00lAtLJ502 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 22, 2025

Despite the beautiful comeback in the game, Ottawa lost in overtime.

Jake Walman gave the Habs' opponents the win on Thursday.

Jake Walman BLASTS home the OT winner in his season debut… then hits the head shimmy celly pic.twitter.com/DBedA8g7cQ – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 22, 2025

3. A first game of more than one point for Matthew Schaefer

2 pt hame for Schaefer, gets his 2nd of the season, 4-2 #Isles Seriously tho, Team Canada is not going to have a choice but to put him on the roster – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) October 22, 2025

In New York, it was the battle between the two most recent first overall picks of the 2025 and 2024 auctions. Macklin Celebrini versus Matthew Schaefer. Victory for Schaefer and the Islanders by a score of 4-3.

It was the first two-point game for the young defenseman, who looks like the best player on the team.

After the game, he gave some love to the fans.

I LOVE THIS PLACE pic.twitter.com/VZ3jgzlzCA – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 22, 2025

Imagine him on the same defensive pair as Noah Dobson.

San Jose may have lost – the coach's sacrifice didn't work – but Celebrini didn't want to be robbed of the limelight. Late in the game, he closed the gap. But unfortunately, it was too little too late.

Celebrini makes it a one-goal game with 10 to go pic.twitter.com/tx8KB9D1Er – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 22, 2025

Final score: 4-3 Islanders. In defeat, Michael Misa earned his first NHL point.

Michael Misa assisted on the 2-2 goal, making him the fifth-youngest player in @SanJoseSharks history to grab his first career point. #NHLStats Watch now : https://t.co/dT34F 4MhkC pic.twitter.com/n4zAHRRYWn– NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 22, 2025

4. Blue Jays at Scotiabank Arena

Less than 24 hours after punching their ticket to the World Series, Jays players rewarded themselves with a Toronto Maple Leafs game. Despite the presence of real winners, the Leafs escaped it against the NHL's team of the hour the New Jersey Devils

Final score: 5-2.

BLUE JAYS IN BUILDING pic.twitter.com/y00K0RIjl1 – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 22, 2025

It was the Jack Hughes show in Toronto. The young American scored a hat trick.

A hat trick for Jack Hughes gives him six goals in three games pic.twitter.com/IfRfBk9xHB – NHL (@NHL) October 22, 2025

Jake Allen also put in his two cents. Here, he stole a goal from Morgan Rielly.

WHATTA SAVE BY ALLEN TO LOCK UP THE DEVILS 5TH STRAIGHT WIN pic.twitter.com/lIgSPEXuvv – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 22, 2025

In defeat, Mattias Maccelli scored his first in a Toronto uniform.

First as a Maple Leaf for Matias Maccelli pic.twitter.com/n9kqOMoJif – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 22, 2025

5. A 600th assist for Kris Letang

Sidney Crosby surpasses a Mario Lemieux team mark. pic.twitter.com/OhT1zwvS4D – TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 22, 2025

Surprisingly, the Penguins are off to a good start to the season. Thanks to a 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks, Pittsburgh has a 5-2-0 curtain-raiser record. Are the players more motivated not to lose their captain? In any case, the 87 continues to rise in value.

He finished the game with a goal. But the best player on this team so far this campaign is Justin Brazeau. Yesterday, he collected a goal and two assists, and now has eight points in seven games so far this season. In the win, Kris Letang reached a nice plateau.

Another milestone in Kris Letang's incredible career pic.twitter.com/MJLIuuzBYO – Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 22, 2025

'Prolongation'

The Leafs went full beer league mode allowing a FOUR on one pic.twitter.com/f8Mi3zvvaG – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 22, 2025

– Ayoye.

– What a player!

Leo Carlsson has 7 pts (2g-5a) in his last 5 games. #FlyTogether – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) October 22, 2025

– Very nice.

Filip Forsberg with a CLINICAL redirection for the goal pic.twitter.com/t38WkQd3Ib – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 22, 2025

– Last night's top scorers.

– Six teams in action tonight.