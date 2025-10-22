Hockey

Top-5: Brad Marchand in tears on his return to Boston
Raphael Simard
Last night, 20 teams were playing, and it was a rare Tuesday when the Habs weren't in action. Here are the results and highlights:

1. Panthers win as Brad Marchand returns to BostonAfter winning their first three games of the season, the Bruins wanted to stop their descent into hell. After their wins, they lost four games in a row. But Boston could do nothing against the two-time defending champions and their former captain Brad Marchand, who received a moving ovation before the game for returning to Boston for the first time since being traded to the Panthers last year.

The forward had tears in his eyes. Heplayed well in this game, picking up two assists, including this one:

And, is it really a Florida game if Marchand doesn't go to the dungeon?

As mentioned, Florida won, but the home side worked to the end.

With less than two minutes left in the game, Morgan Geekie seemed to have led everyone into overtime.

But minutes later, the visitors scored the winning goal.

What a game, which ended 4-3.

2. A first goal for Connor McDavid in an Oilers victoryLast night, the Oilers were in Ottawa. And Connor McDavid finally broke the deadlock. He scored the first goal of the game, his first of the season.

Then, young Isaac Howard also scored his first goal. But for him, it was his first of his career.

Despite trailing 0-2, the Sens didn't give up, scoring two goals in short order to tie the game.

Despite the beautiful comeback in the game, Ottawa lost in overtime.

Jake Walman gave the Habs' opponents the win on Thursday.

3. A first game of more than one point for Matthew SchaeferIn New York, it was the battle between the two most recent first overall picks of the 2025 and 2024 auctions. Macklin Celebrini versus Matthew Schaefer. Victory for Schaefer and the Islanders by a score of 4-3.

It was the first two-point game for the young defenseman, who looks like the best player on the team.

After the game, he gave some love to the fans.

Imagine him on the same defensive pair as Noah Dobson.

San Jose may have lost – the coach's sacrifice didn't work – but Celebrini didn't want to be robbed of the limelight. Late in the game, he closed the gap. But unfortunately, it was too little too late.

Final score: 4-3 Islanders. In defeat, Michael Misa earned his first NHL point.

4. Blue Jays at Scotiabank ArenaLess than 24 hours after punching their ticket to the World Series, Jays players rewarded themselves with a Toronto Maple Leafs game. Despite the presence of real winners, the Leafs escaped it against the NHL's team of the hour the New Jersey Devils.

Final score: 5-2.

It was the Jack Hughes show in Toronto. The young American scored a hat trick.

Jake Allen also put in his two cents. Here, he stole a goal from Morgan Rielly.

In defeat, Mattias Maccelli scored his first in a Toronto uniform.

5. A 600th assist for Kris LetangSurprisingly, the Penguins are off to a good start to the season. Thanks to a 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks, Pittsburgh has a 5-2-0 curtain-raiser record. Are the players more motivated not to lose their captain? In any case, the 87 continues to rise in value.

He finished the game with a goal. But the best player on this team so far this campaign is Justin Brazeau. Yesterday, he collected a goal and two assists, and now has eight points in seven games so far this season. In the win, Kris Letang reached a nice plateau.

