The idea of Zachary Bolduc playing with Ivan Demidov just won’t die

Recently, in a piece about Sidney Crosby, I talked about how, if he were in Montreal, I'd imagine him with Ivan Demidov and Zachary Bolduc on his wings. Well, for the moment, it would be hard to put #87 in the middle of the other two, for reasons that seem pretty obvious to me at first glance. Right now, it would be hard to put #87 in the middle of the other two, for reasons that seem pretty obvious to me at first glance. But the other two are in Montreal right now. And if you dig around on the web a bit, you can see that I'm not the only one who wants to reunite Bolduc and Demidov. The voices of hockey on the radio, as well as Jean-Charles Lajoie, have also raised the idea.Needless to say, I like the plan.In fact, having a scorer of Bolduc's calibre with a playmaker like the Russian could really create some sparks on the ice. Obviously, both youngsters have to adapt to a new system.

Zachary Bolduc is going through an obligatory adjustment period due to the differences between the Blues' and Habs' systems, which is why we must be cautious before drawing conclusions about his use at 5-on-5. https://t.co/TOjCAcbgfX – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) October 21, 2025

The Bruins have placed defenseman Jordan Harris on injured reserve. Michael Callahan has been called up from Providence. – Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) October 22, 2025

In the long term, both players should have their place in the top-6. And while I think Nick Suzuki could one day be Demidov's center, there's a world in which the captain's current line-up doesn't change, so Demidov and Bolduc could end up playing together anyway. Oliver Kapanen has good chemistry with Demidov, andso far, it's working. In my mind, it works. And while Martin St-Louis may not yet be at the stage of testing such a combination, I'm sure he's already thought about it. spacer title='Overtime']- Jordan Harris is injured.

– A name to watch in Tampa Bay.

Elliotte Friedman: Re Lightning: Julien BriseBois, if he sees a problem, he won't let it fester; the big question…what does Tampa have to make the move?; Sam O'Reilly is the guy; that's the guy they can trade for something – Morning Cuppa Hockey (10/21) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) October 22, 2025

– The kid is strong

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BarDown (@bardown)

– Montreal: a renowned ambience