Six goals: Jacob Fowler had his worst outing since joining the Rocket
Jonathan Di Gregorio
It's not just in Montreal that the number-one goaltender is struggling: earlier today, Jacob Fowler allowed six goals in 24 shots to the Belleville Senators. After blanking his opponents, the goaltender had another difficult outing. In three games this season, Fowler has a 3.34 goals-against average and a 0.884 save percentage. This is far from impressive, and not unlike Samuel Montembault's situation with the Habs. Fortunately, as in Montreal, the Rocket have a good second goaltender in Kaapo Kähkönen, who can keep goal while Fowler finds his form. While the situation is not yet worrisome for Fowler and Montembault, the presence of a good number two takes some pressure off them at the moment.

In two games, Kähkönen has two wins, a 2.01 save average and a 0.915 save percentage, all much more interesting numbers. Hence the importance of having quality second goaltenders, and as we saw in last year's playoffs, the 29-year-old can get the job done if necessary.

And let's not forget that the Rocket had a tough game on defense, with the team's blue line decimated.

In addition to the injuries to David Reinbacher and Josiah Didier, the Habs have recalled Marc Del Gaizo. That's a lot of absentees, and today it showed in the Rocket game. It's not an ideal scenario for a young, developing goaltender. And in these conditions, even Kähkönen may have trouble getting the job done. On a more positive note, however, Adam Engström scored his first goal of the season.

In short, we're hoping for a quick resolution to the goaltending situation in both Laval and Montreal.

