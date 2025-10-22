Shohei Ohtani won’t be pitching this weekend in Toronto

In the next few days, the Los Angeles Dodgers will attempt to become the first team since the New York Yankees of 1999 and 2000 to win back-to-back World Series titles. In the case of the Bronx Bombers, it was even a hat-trick, as they won the Fall Classic in 1998 as well.

And the least we can say is that the Dodgers are heading in the right direction, as the California team has simply dominated the playoffs to date.

So why change a winning recipe?

With this motto in mind, the Dodgers announced the same starting pitching rotation for Games One and Two of the World Series that the team used in the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

This means that Blake Snell will start Game 1 on Friday in Toronto, followed by Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound the next day for Game 2, also in Ontario.

Blake Snell will start Game 1 of the World Series for the Dodgers, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will follow in Game 2 – just like it was in the NLCS. – Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) October 21, 2025

Snell has been dominant throughout the playoffs so far, and he'll be looking to build on that momentum with a World Series curtain-raiser victory.

The left-hander pitched in Game 1 against the Brewers, which Los Angeles won 2-1. He recorded ten strikeouts and allowed just one hit in eight innings of work, Milwaukee's only run coming in the ninth inning when Snell was removed from the game.

For his part, Yamamoto pitched all nine innings of the second game against the Brewers, which ended in a 5-1 Dodgers win. The right-hander recorded seven strikeouts, while conceding three hits and one home run.

This means that Shohei Ohtani won't be on the mound for either game in Toronto, unless by some miracle he makes it out of the bullpen.

If the Dodgers continue with the same starting rotation as they did in the previous round, we can therefore expect Tyler Glasnow to start game three on the mound and Ohtani to follow him in the next game. But nothing has yet been confirmed.

