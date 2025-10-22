Rumor: Bruins may trade David Pastrnak

The next few winters are likely to be a long one for Boston Bruins fans. The team, which has just lost its last five games and currently sits fifth in the Atlantic Division, must inevitably go through a rebuilding process if it is to become competitive again. The loss of many quality veterans, who have either retired or been traded, has finally caught up with the Bruins, who missed out on the post-season playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Brad Marchand's return to Boston last night was particularly emotional, but a rebuild is a slow process that can take three years at best, and one wonders if David Pastrnak will want to wait several years before having a good team around him. Especially since the 29-year-old forward, who already has ten points, including four goals, in eight games this season, is in the best years of his career.

Brendan Sennott and Jimmy Murphy discussed the issue on The Sick Podcast – Bruins Vibes.

According to Sennott, even if Boston isn't actively looking to trade Pastrnak, if a team made a very good offer (knocked their socks off), they might let him go. It's a big take, but when you think about it, it could be a big move to speed up the rebuild. Pastrnak has still scored over 100 points in his last three campaigns. He's coming off the third year of an eight-year contract worth an average of $11.25 million. It's a good deal, but well worth the price paid for this type of forward, and the Czech could be of interest to several teams with sufficient space on their payroll. The Bruins could possibly get two first-round picks and one or two quality prospects for a player of Pastrnak's calibre.

