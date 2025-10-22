Patrik Laine to seek second opinion on injury

Patrik Laine is injured at the moment. He hasn't played in the Canadiens' last two games, and he didn't go out West either. We don't know exactly where he's hurt, but we do know that he's going for a second opinion on his injury. Eric Engels reported it all, on X.

Patrik Laine has gone for a second opinion on his lower-body injury. We'll see where that leads him. Still listed as day-to-day – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) October 22, 2025

Last year, when he was injured in a preseason game, he decided to do the same thing. And it's worth remembering, by the way, that he decided not to have knee surgery. Is that knee still bothering him? If it is… Will he consider surgery this time around? content-ads] Obviously, I don't think I need to tell you that the Finn hasn't had a great start to the season. He's collected just one assist in five games, he's racked up a meagre total of six shots on goal… and he's played an average of 12:36 per game since the start of the campaign. That said, you have to wonder whether he was really 100% from the very first game of the season. We know that he spent the summer training in Montreal, but that he also struggled a bit at the team's training camp a few weeks ago. Laine is still listed day-to-day, as Eric Engels stated. But it will also be interesting to see what happens with him in the next few days. Because if he has to miss a long period of activity, it's going to change things in Montreal. And it's going to force the Canadiens to make some slightly more important decisions.

