MLB in brief: Tony Vitello backed by Max Scherzer | Freddie Freeman expects to be booed in Toronto
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Tony Vitello backed by Max Scherzer

The pitcher is a big believer in his friend, recently appointed Giants manager. The latter took a pay cut from the NCAA to manage the Giants.

What's more, some scouts and managers find this hire so left-field (Vitello has never played or managed in the pros) that Buster Posey may have put his job on the line. If it doesn't work out, there'll be tears.

Ring #3

A legend will add a third ring to his collection this year. It will be Max Scherzer or Clayton Kershaw.

Freddie Freeman expects to be booed in Toronto

Some will applaud him, others will boo him with respect.

Remember that his parents are Canadiens.

Praise for the Blue Jays

Andrew Friedman respects his World Series opponents. The Dodgers president wasn't born yesterday…

Francisco Lindor undergoes surgery

It's a minor elbow procedure. He should be ready for camp.

The finalists for the Golden Sticks in the Nationals

Who will win?

