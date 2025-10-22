MLB in brief: Tony Vitello backed by Max Scherzer | Freddie Freeman expects to be booed in Toronto

Tony Vitello backed by Max Scherzer

The pitcher is a big believer in his friend, recently appointed Giants manager. The latter took a pay cut from the NCAA to manage the Giants.

Max Scherzer on new Giants manager Tony Vitello, his former pitching coach at Missouri: “I absolutely believe in him. He's to this day one of my closest friends and I absolutely believe he's gonna get it done at the big league level .” https://t.co/UMsR3sj5GI – Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 22, 2025

What's more, some scouts and managers find this hire so left-field (Vitello has never played or managed in the pros) that Buster Posey may have put his job on the line. If it doesn't work out, there'll be tears.

Is Tony Vitello the right man for Giants? Buster Posey's betting his job on it. https://t.co/GFeNmS7gbj – Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 22, 2025

Ring #3

A legend will add a third ring to his collection this year. It will be Max Scherzer or Clayton Kershaw.

No matter what happens, one of the greatest pitchers of all-time will add another World Series ring to their legendary resume pic.twitter.com/qTuca8cXRn – Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) October 21, 2025

Freddie Freeman expects to be booed in Toronto

Some will applaud him, others will boo him with respect.

Freeman expects to be booed in Torontohttps://t.co/rmBnFdQMHh – RDS (@RDSca) October 22, 2025

Remember that his parents are Canadiens.

Freddie Freeman opens up on his parents and returning to Canada for the World Series: “My dad is gonna head over tomorrow so it's going to be special to have him. Both my parents were born and raised in Canada. Every time I go there, you have this feeling inside that I feel.. – Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) October 21, 2025

Praise for the Blue Jays

Andrew Friedman respects his World Series opponents. The Dodgers president wasn't born yesterday…

“The Toronto Blue Jays have it just right: they're making a lot of contact and they're hitting balls really hard.” Andrew Friedman on the @Dodgers World Series opponent. pic.twitter.com/rfMRbOHpE5 – Jim Rome (@jimrome) October 21, 2025

Francisco Lindor undergoes surgery

It's a minor elbow procedure. He should be ready for camp.

Mets superstar Francisco Lindor had a minor elbow procedure after the season. Expected to be ready for spring training.https://t.co/YOpnCfTMPI – Andy Martino (@martinonyc) October 22, 2025

The finalists for the Golden Sticks in the Nationals

Who will win?

Here are the NL Silver Slugger finalists (via @FanSided) pic.twitter.com/hT8OjEZ0dy – Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 22, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.