Mike Matheson could sign a shorter contract than you think

The Montréal Canadiens want to keep Mike Matheson in town. Whether it's to lure Sidney Crosby to town or (more importantly) to stabilize the club's blue line, there's every reason to keep the Québécois with the Canadiens. And on that subject, Pierre LeBrun (Sick Podcast) discussed the matter with Tony Marinaro. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EZppd_DCUQ4 What you need to know is that Matheson wants to stay, but the Canadiens also want to keep him. No one should be surprised when you see him eating up minutes like that: he has the confidence of his bosses, andthe duo he forms with Noah Dobson is really strong.

Mike Matheson has really found his game and his identity playing with Noah Dobson. What a presence both defensemen have in the offensive zone.

The Canadiens, who value the leadership Matheson brings to a young team, may want to give him a four-year contract, according to LeBrun. But the tipster also mentions that Matheson may want to ask for five years. What's interesting is that some rumors mentioned that Matheson may want a long-term, six-year contract from his bosses. But if LeBrun is right, we're not there yet. And when you take into account that Kent Hughes often wins his salary negotiations, you realize that Matheson could well sign for four years. Things have time to change, but I don't have the feeling that HuGo and Matheson, who is represented by Hughes' former agency, are going to want to let the matter drag on. We'll see what happens in due course.